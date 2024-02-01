Fiji Airways in Turbulence Over Unpaid Charter Flight: Corruption Allegations Surface

The crystal-clear skies above Fiji are clouded by a storm of controversy as national carrier, Fiji Airways, navigates turbulence due to an outstanding balance of over $1 million. The debt, owed by Pacific Voyager for chartered flights to Israel for the Annual Feast of Tabernacles in October last year, remains unpaid despite a Deed of Forbearance permitting installment payments.

A Missed Payment and Rising Concerns

The financial turbulence hit cruising altitude when the charterer missed a payment due in December 2023, sparking concerns about the non-payment. In an effort to clear the air, an urgent meeting has been scheduled at the Faith Harvest Church, involving the organizers and pilgrims.

FICAC Investigates Corruption Allegations

In the midst of this financial whirlwind, the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) is probing allegations of misuse of office and corruption involving the Minister for Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka. Among the accusations is an incendiary claim that Gavoka intended to use Tourism Fiji's marketing budget to cover the unpaid travel costs – an allegation that Gavoka has vehemently denied.

Adding fuel to the fire, there were no promotions of Fiji or Fijian products as initially promised to the pilgrims. Gavoka maintains that the airline's operations are independent of government control, upholding the integrity of the national carrier amid the controversy.

Fiji Airways Asserts its Position

Fiji Airways, for its part, is standing strong in the face of the storm. The airline asserts the decision to operate the charter was based on commercial considerations and not influenced by any external factors. They also emphasize that due diligence was conducted on Pacific Voyager prior to the agreement, highlighting their commitment to ethical business practices.

The charterer, Pacific Voyager, which began operations just a year prior in 2022, is now at the heart of a controversy that has left more than just an unpaid debt.