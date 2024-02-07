Fifth Third Bank Earns a Spot on the JUST 100 List for the Second Consecutive Year

American bank, Fifth Third, renowned for its innovative and ethical practices, has earned a place on the JUST 100 list for the second year running, securing 5th place among banks and ranking 45th overall. The JUST 100 list is the brainchild of a fruitful collaboration between JUST Capital and CNBC, and it lauds American corporate leadership based on issues that the public holds in high regard.

Comprehensive Evaluation of Corporate Responsibility

The 2024 rankings evaluated as many as 937 companies from among the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies. The criteria for evaluation were data analyzed across 20 issues that mirror public sentiment on responsible corporate behavior. This recognition underscores Fifth Third's unwavering commitment to its stakeholders, including employees, customers, communities, the planet, and shareholders.

Reaping the Fruits of Ethical Business Practices

Fifth Third Bank, with its history dating back to 1858, takes great pride in its legacy. It has been recognized as one of the 'World's Most Ethical Companies' by Ethisphere for several years. The bank's steadfast adherence to ethical practices has not only won it laurels but also reinforced its commitment to societal betterment.

Stakeholder Performance: A Pathway to Positive Business Outcomes

With CNBC's extensive coverage of financial markets and business content, and JUST Capital's independent nonprofit endeavor to prove that just business, as defined by public priorities, can lead to superior business outcomes, the two organizations aim to incentivize corporate stakeholder performance. They aspire to shift business practices for the greater good, and the inclusion of Fifth Third on the JUST 100 list is a testament to this very mission.