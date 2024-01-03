en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Fettes-Brown Joins RLB Global Board to Steer Technological Adaptation

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Fettes-Brown Joins RLB Global Board to Steer Technological Adaptation

Andrew Fettes-Brown, a seasoned partner at Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), has taken a leap of progression, securing a seat on the company’s global board. This development comes in the wake of the former head of services for RLB UK, Russell Lloyd, stepping down from the global board on the last day of December 2023.

New Role, New Responsibilities

Fettes-Brown, who transitioned to RLB from Mace in 2017, is an experienced professional known for his expertise in the company’s data centre operations across Europe. His new role as a board member, however, will push him to broaden his focus beyond data centres. The goal is to lead the firm’s adaptation to market and technological changes, ensuring that RLB’s global services align with the dynamic needs of clients and the broader property and construction industry.

Embracing Change

In his new position, Fettes-Brown underscores the importance of integrating change within the firm. He is eager to collaborate with his colleagues on the global board to drive the necessary evolution to address the future challenges of the sector. This change-integration approach is poised not only to benefit RLB but also to influence the industry as a whole, pushing it towards more adaptive, innovative, and client-focused solutions.

A Vision for the Future

Andrew Fettes-Brown’s appointment to the global board signifies a forward-thinking approach from RLB. It hints at the firm’s commitment to embracing market and technological changes, striving for innovative solutions that will define the future of the property and construction industry. It is clear that under Fettes-Brown’s strategic leadership, RLB is set for a transformative journey that will resonate across its global operations.

0
Business Europe
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Egyptian Government Unveils Ambitious Borrowing Strategy Amid Rising Deficit

By Hadeel Hashem

Xiaomi's Automobile Strategy: A Blend of Direct Sales and Agency Models

By BNN Correspondents

Majda Lahlou Kassi Assumes Leadership of Ericsson in West Africa and Morocco

By BNN Correspondents

Gearharts Fine Chocolates Set to Open a New Store with Dessert Cafe in Richmond

By Mazhar Abbas

The Glittering Truth: Unmasking the Sustainability Claims of Lab-Grown ...
@Business · 2 mins
The Glittering Truth: Unmasking the Sustainability Claims of Lab-Grown ...
heart comment 0
Post-Holiday Business Slump: A Global Phenomenon

By Hadeel Hashem

Post-Holiday Business Slump: A Global Phenomenon
Amundi ETF Unveils ESG Initiatives and Investor Engagement Strategies

By BNN Correspondents

Amundi ETF Unveils ESG Initiatives and Investor Engagement Strategies
Bentham Golf Club Proposes Expansion with New Lodges and Eco-friendly Measures

By Justice Nwafor

Bentham Golf Club Proposes Expansion with New Lodges and Eco-friendly Measures
Vesuvius plc Announces Purchase of 27,701 Shares under Share Buyback Programme

By BNN Correspondents

Vesuvius plc Announces Purchase of 27,701 Shares under Share Buyback Programme
Latest Headlines
World News
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
1 min
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
2 mins
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
2 mins
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
2 mins
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
2 mins
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
3 mins
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
3 mins
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
3 mins
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
3 mins
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app