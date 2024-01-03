Fettes-Brown Joins RLB Global Board to Steer Technological Adaptation

Andrew Fettes-Brown, a seasoned partner at Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), has taken a leap of progression, securing a seat on the company’s global board. This development comes in the wake of the former head of services for RLB UK, Russell Lloyd, stepping down from the global board on the last day of December 2023.

New Role, New Responsibilities

Fettes-Brown, who transitioned to RLB from Mace in 2017, is an experienced professional known for his expertise in the company’s data centre operations across Europe. His new role as a board member, however, will push him to broaden his focus beyond data centres. The goal is to lead the firm’s adaptation to market and technological changes, ensuring that RLB’s global services align with the dynamic needs of clients and the broader property and construction industry.

Embracing Change

In his new position, Fettes-Brown underscores the importance of integrating change within the firm. He is eager to collaborate with his colleagues on the global board to drive the necessary evolution to address the future challenges of the sector. This change-integration approach is poised not only to benefit RLB but also to influence the industry as a whole, pushing it towards more adaptive, innovative, and client-focused solutions.

A Vision for the Future

Andrew Fettes-Brown’s appointment to the global board signifies a forward-thinking approach from RLB. It hints at the firm’s commitment to embracing market and technological changes, striving for innovative solutions that will define the future of the property and construction industry. It is clear that under Fettes-Brown’s strategic leadership, RLB is set for a transformative journey that will resonate across its global operations.