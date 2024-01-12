FendX Technologies to Participate in AlphaNorth Capital Event, Building on 2023 Achievements

FendX Technologies Inc., a pioneer in the field of nanotechnology and surface protection coatings, has announced its participation in the 10th annual AlphaNorth Capital Event. This prestigious event, set to take place in Nassau, Bahamas from January 19-21, 2024, will offer an exclusive platform for one-on-one meetings with FendX’s CEO, Dr. Carolyn Myers, and a host of networking opportunities.

FendX’s 2023 Milestones

Dr. Myers expressed her enthusiasm for building on the company’s 2023 achievements, which included noteworthy accomplishments like the completion of a second pilot manufacturing run for the REPELWRAP film scale-up development. This endeavor was undertaken in partnership with Dunmore International Corp, marking a significant stride in advancing spray nanotechnology.

Additionally, FendX signed a Master Services Agreement with nanoComposix, LLC, and initiated a collaborative research agreement with McMaster University. The latter agreement is geared towards the development of coatings for catheters, further expanding the company’s innovative product portfolio.

Product Innovations

At the core of FendX’s product line is the REPELWRAP film. This groundbreaking product is designed to prevent pathogen adhesion and transmission on surfaces, thereby drastically reducing the spread of pathogens. The company is also diligently working on a bifunctional spray coating that not only repels but also eradicates pathogens.

The second pilot manufacturing run of the REPELWRAP film on Dunmore International Corp’s commercial manufacturing equipment was a resounding success. The trial run confirmed that the film could be coated with a combined mixture, significantly reducing the manufacturing time compared to the first pilot run. FendX plans to continue refining the manufacturing process and conducting further testing, including under real-world conditions.

Looking Ahead

With the continued support and collaboration with Dunmore and McMaster, Dr. Myers is confident in the company’s advancements. She emphasized that FendX Technologies is dedicated to developing products that can effectively curb the spread of pathogens and improve global health safety. The company holds an exclusive worldwide license to its technology and IP portfolio from McMaster University, positioning it as a leader in the field.