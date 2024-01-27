Federated Hermes, Inc. Reports Record Asset Growth in Q4 2023

On the analyst call held by global investment manager, Federated Hermes, Inc., the Q4 2023 earnings were reported. Ray Hanley presided over the call, with key figures like Chris Donahue and Tom Donahue presenting the details. Despite not being one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds, the company announced a record asset growth, ending the quarter with $758 billion in assets under management.

Impressive Growth Led by Money Market Assets

The driving force behind this significant growth was the record amount of $560 billion in money market assets. This marked a momentous occasion as the company celebrated 50 years of managing money market funds, reaching record highs in this area. Equity assets, on the other hand, saw a slight increase due to market gains, but also faced net redemptions.

Fixed Income and New Ventures

Fixed income assets saw an increase, with several funds reporting positive net sales. The company also took strides in the ETF market with the launch of a new actively managed ETF. In addition, various private market strategies were put into action, indicating the company's intent to diversify its portfolio and tap into new revenue streams.

Financial Outlook and Market Conditions

Despite the anticipated declines in short-term rates, the company expects favorable market conditions for money market strategies to continue. As of the analyst call, the managed assets stood at an impressive $764 billion. However, the Q4 financials did show a decrease in total revenue, primarily due to lower average equity assets. The operating expenses saw a decrease as well, driven by lower compensation and incentive expenses. Seasonal factors are expected to impact Q1 results, with a predicted increase in compensation-related expenses.