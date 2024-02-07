Federal Court Bans Dicamba-Based Weedkillers Amid EPA Violations

A U.S. federal court has delivered a significant blow to agrochemical giants Bayer, BASF, and Syngenta by banning their dicamba-based weedkillers. This ruling, the second federal prohibition against these herbicides since their introduction in 2017, was triggered by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) unlawful marketing approval.

Dicamba Ban: A Victory for the Environment

The banned weedkillers have been implicated in extensive crop damage and threats to endangered species and natural habitats, predominantly in the Midwest and South of the U.S. This recent decision by U.S. District Judge David Bury is seen as a significant victory for family farmers and the environment.

EPA Violation: Lack of Transparency

The court ruling highlighted a critical violation by the EPA - the failure to post the reapproval of dicamba for public notice and comment, a legal requirement. Judge Bury underscored the seriousness of this violation, suggesting that a proper evaluation might have led the EPA to a different conclusion.

The Aftermath: Repercussions for Bayer, BASF, and Syngenta

Following the ruling, Bayer, BASF, and Syngenta are weighing their legal options and awaiting further guidance from the EPA. This ban comes at an inopportune time for Bayer, which is already grappling with litigation over other Monsanto weed killing products, such as Roundup, linked to non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Syngenta, which is facing lawsuits over its paraquat herbicide alleged to cause Parkinson's disease.