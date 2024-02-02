February's Best Deals: From Fashion to Tech, Here's What to Buy

February, the month of love and the last leg of winter, brings a cornucopia of sales and discounts across numerous brands and products. From fashion to tech, the deals are aplenty, making it an opportune time for savvy consumers to get their hands on some coveted items.

Warming Up with Banana Republic Factory

Starting off with fashion, the Banana Republic Factory is ushering in the month with a generous sale of up to 50% off on its cozy winter clothing collection. The offer, which runs till February 5, includes items like sweaters and long-sleeve jumpsuits, perfect for those seeking to update their winter wardrobe.

Longchamp and Laura Geller: Luxury at a Discount

Moving towards accessories, Longchamp tote bags, a favorite amongst style icons like Kate Middleton, are available starting at $100 on Rue La La. This deal ends on February 4, so fans of this French luxury fashion house should act quickly. On the beauty front, Laura Geller makeup, a brand featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List, is offering up to 35% off to customers using a special code. If your order exceeds $40, you are also entitled to a free gift with purchase.

Tech Deals: Arlo and Amazon to the Rescue

For the tech enthusiasts, Arlo's Essential Video Doorbell, praised for its selective notification system that sidesteps unnecessary alerts, is available at a whopping 65% off on Amazon. In addition, Amazon has a deal on extra-long iPhone charging cables, sold in three-packs for just $7. These deals cater to those seeking to upgrade their tech equipment without breaking the bank.

Adore Me and Cuisinart: For First-timers and Home Chefs

Undergarment brand, Adore Me, offers up to 60% off for first-time VIP members. A special deal of five pairs of underwear for $20 is also available until February 7. Lastly, Cuisinart is serving up deals on select appliances like pizza ovens, coffee makers, and air fryers, with discounts active until February 15. Ideal for home chefs looking to elevate their culinary game, these offers are not to be missed.