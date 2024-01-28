FCA Powertrain Shutdown: A Major Shift in the Automotive Industry

FCA Powertrain, a significant player in the engine manufacturing sector, based in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, has announced its impending shutdown, scheduled within the current year. The decision, impacting all 468 employees, is primarily driven by the dwindling demand for combustion engines and the introduction of stringent new EU emission regulations.

Negotiations and Settlements

The company's spokesperson, Agnieszka Brania, confirmed that an agreement has been reached after intense negotiations with union representatives. The employees are presented with two options: transferring to other Stellantis facilities with financial support or accepting comprehensive severance packages. These packages, based on their tenure, vary from 8 to 24 months' salary.

Severance and Transfers

Employees opting for transfers will also receive severance, ranging from 12 to 14 months' salary. The deadline for decision-making is set for the end of February. The workforce reduction will commence in March with an estimated 100-140 employees, with the majority of layoffs taking place in June. The entire process of liquidation is projected to extend until the end of the year.

Wage Increase

In a silver lining amidst the impending closure, a wage increase of 750 PLN gross per month, effective from January 1, has been guaranteed to every employee. This decision comes as a result of the concluded negotiations.