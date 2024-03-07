FBW Engineering Acquires ARL Consulting in Strategic Expansion into Food and Beverage Sector

In a significant move to bolster its presence in the food and beverage sector, Wigan-based FBW Engineering Services has sealed a six-figure deal to acquire Chester's ARL Consulting. This strategic acquisition is set to leverage ARL's specialist expertise, providing FBW with valuable access to the industry, while ARL benefits from the addition of FBW's Mechanical and Electrical (M&E) services, enhancing its existing portfolio.

Strategic Synergies and Growth Ambitions

Under the terms of the deal, both businesses will maintain their operational autonomy, continuing to serve their clients independently under the overarching FBW Group. Ian Hampson, co-owner of FBW, steps into the role of Managing Director at ARL, working closely with ARL's founder, Simon Binyon, and the existing management team to ensure a seamless integration of services and operations. Hampson's leadership, following a successful management buyout of FBW in 2016 with co-owner Mike Dawber, has been pivotal in driving growth and making significant investments in the company, setting the stage for this ambitious acquisition.

Investing in Talent and Future Prospects

The acquisition heralds a period of expansion for FBW, underscored by the recent growth in its team with key appointments such as Emma Carter as team administrator and Tom Smith as a Mechanical Engineering Apprentice. The integration of ARL into the FBW Group not only expands its market reach but also enriches its service portfolio with ARL's acclaimed expertise in effluent treatment and a robust client base. Mike Dawber, Managing Director at FBW, expressed enthusiasm for the new opportunities and the future growth trajectory this acquisition signals for both companies.

Stephensons solicitors played a crucial role, acting for FBW during the transaction, ensuring a smooth transition and integration process. The acquisition is a testament to FBW and ARL's shared commitment to growth, innovation, and providing comprehensive solutions to their clients. With a strong foundation in place, the FBW Group is poised to explore new markets and continue its trajectory of strategic expansion and excellence in service delivery