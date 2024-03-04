Faye Clinches 2024 President's Club Partner of the Year by SugarCRM for Fifth Successive Year

On March 4, 2024, Faye, renowned for its expertise in software strategy and management, proudly announced receiving the prestigious 2024 SugarCRM President's Club Partner of the Year (Americas) accolade for an impressive fifth consecutive year. Alongside, Faye also secured the 2024 Best Customer Growth Performance (Global) award, marking a significant achievement in its partnership with SugarCRM.

Advertisment

David Faye, CEO of Faye, expressed gratitude for the continued recognition from SugarCRM, attributing the success to the team's hard work, core values, and dedication to client satisfaction and innovation. He anticipates further strengthening the partnership with SugarCRM to deliver superior service and solutions.

Commitment to Excellence

Each year, SugarCRM honors its partners for their exceptional contribution and dedication towards delivering outstanding outcomes to Sugar customers worldwide. Winners are selected based on performance, customer impact, and adherence to SugarCRM's standards of product and service excellence. Faye's consistent recognition underscores its unparalleled expertise in leveraging SugarCRM to automate business processes, speed up operations, and anticipate future needs.

Advertisment

About Faye

Faye stands out as a global leader in the realm of software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market to enterprise-level organizations. With customers in over 25 countries, Faye specializes in integrating major CRM platforms like SugarCRM, Salesforce, and others into complex technology stacks. An Inc. 5000 award recipient for ten consecutive years, Faye's proficiency is further highlighted through its library of custom software enhancements and integrations, enhancing software ROI for its clients.

SugarCRM: Automating for Efficiency

SugarCRM, a pioneer in CRM solutions, empowers marketing, sales, and service teams to achieve maximum efficiency through advanced automation, insightful data, and intelligence. Offering a reliable, real-time view of each customer, SugarCRM's platform is designed to simplify complex processes, with a focus on sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service. Supported by Accel-KKR and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, SugarCRM's technology serves thousands of companies across 120 countries, embodying its mission to make the hard things easier.

As Faye celebrates this remarkable achievement, the recognition by SugarCRM not only showcases Faye's dedication and expertise but also emphasizes the enduring value of strategic partnerships in driving technological innovation and customer success. This accolade serves as a testament to Faye's commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in empowering organizations worldwide to leverage their technology investments to the fullest.