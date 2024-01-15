Fastmarkets Agriculture Revamps Wheat, Corn, and Freight Pricing Methodologies

Global market consultancy firm, Fastmarkets Agriculture, has announced a series of modifications to its methodologies for wheat, corn, and freight pricing assessments. These changes, effective from today, January 15, aim to more accurately reflect current market trades. The updates include adjustments to protein content specifications and the formulas used for calculating certain commodity prices, thus underlining Fastmarkets Agriculture's commitment to providing precise and up-to-date market data.

Alterations in Wheat and Corn Pricing Methodologies

Fastmarkets Agriculture has adjusted the protein content for Wheat FOB (Free on Board) CVB (Central European milling wheat) from 12% to 12.5%. Additionally, a new assessment for Wheat FOB CVB at 11.5% protein content has been introduced. On the other hand, the protein content for Wheat FOB France (Rouen) has been decreased from 11.5% to 11%.

Fastmarkets has also altered the calculation formula for Wheat CFR (Cost and Freight) North Africa. This now incorporates Wheat FOB France 11%, replacing the previous use of Wheat FOB Germany at 12.5%. Furthermore, Corn FOB (Free on Board) Brazil has been added to the Corn CFR China calculation, and Corn FOB CVB has been included in the calculations for Corn CFR Korea and Corn CFR Vietnam.

Changes in Freight Assessments

Changes are equally evident in the realm of freight assessments. New assessments have been introduced for Freight CVB - Western Mediterranean, and the Freight Black Sea - Western Mediterranean has been renamed to Freight Ukraine - Western Mediterranean. These alterations significantly influence the freight calculations for corn and wheat markets, particularly the Wheat CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) Spain FW.

Fastmarkets Agriculture has also introduced new assessments for Freight CVB - Southeast Asia, while the Freight Black Sea - Southeast Asia assessment has been renamed to Freight Ukraine - Southeast Asia.

Fastmarkets Agriculture's Commitment to Accurate Market Data

The changes implemented by Fastmarkets Agriculture are a testament to its dedication to delivering precise and current market data. The firm's updates ensure that the market reflects the commodities' actual prices and offers insights that help navigate the complexities of the energy markets. With a global team of over 200 price reporters and access to over 5,500 prices in agriculture, forest products, metals, and mining, Fastmarkets Agriculture continues to be a reliable source of price discovery and benchmarks since 1865.