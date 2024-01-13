Fastly Inc Stock Experiences Slight Dip Despite Strong Sales Growth

Despite strong sales growth, Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY), a key player in the Software – Application industry and an integral part of the Technology Sector, experienced a minor dip of 0.79% in its stock price on January 11, 2024, closing at $17.71. The stock price oscillated between $16.96 and $17.80 during the trading session, following an opening at $17.57.

Annual Performance and Market Capitalization

In the past 52 weeks, the stock price of FSLY has navigated through highs and lows, ranging from $8.88 to $24.31. Despite a commendable five-year sales growth of 31.93%, the company’s annual Earnings Per Share (EPS) has taken a downward turn at -34.86% over the same period. Interestingly, Fastly’s EPS this year has seen a rebound with an increase of 64.80%. The company boasts a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, with 124.34 million shares outstanding and a float of 119.83 million.

Performance Metrics and Ownership

The firm’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages stand at $17.44 and $17.24, respectively. Fastly Inc, with its workforce of 1112 employees, reports revenues of $389,141 per employee and a negative income per employee of $171,559. The firm’s gross margin stands at +46.42%, countered by an operating margin of -56.90% and a Pretax Margin of -44.06%. The company has a healthy mix of insider and institutional ownership, with insider ownership at 8.39% and institutional ownership at 72.44%.

Financial Outlook and Projections

Fastly Inc’s net margin is -44.09%, with a return on equity of -19.38%. The company’s EPS is projected to reach -0.02 in the next year and is expected to surge by 30.00% over the next five years. The stock’s Quick Ratio is 3.85, indicating a strong ability to cover short-term liabilities. With a price to sales ratio of 4.71 and a trailing twelve-month Diluted EPS of -1.24, analysts are projecting the EPS to be -0.02 at the close of the year. While Fastly Inc’s stock volume has seen a slight decrease compared to the previous year, its volatility has been lower in the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days, indicating a more stable investment environment for the stock.