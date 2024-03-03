Faryab's Aqina Port Development Stalled for 13 Years, Officials Promise Future Action

Businessmen at Aqina Port in Faryab province express frustration over a 13-year delay in the implementation of the port's strategic plan, fearing its future remains uncertain. Despite their concerns, municipal and urban development officials assure that the project, aimed at expanding the township over 5,000 acres near the Turkmenistan border, will commence next year after reviewing and rectifying the plan's flaws.

Long-Awaited Development

Approved in 2011, the Aqina Township project was envisioned to transform the area into a bustling economic hub. However, local businessmen argue that prime properties were unfairly allocated to individuals living abroad, demanding justice and prioritization for local traders before the destruction of the current market begins.

Official Responses and Promises

Officials attribute the delay to various factors, including disputes, water shortages, and previous mismanagement. They emphasize the port's economic significance, promising to prioritize the construction of markets for local businessmen and address the water supply issue with Turkmenistan's cooperation. The municipality aims to rectify the township plan, ensuring it caters to the needs of traders and facilitates the port's development.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite past setbacks, there is optimism for Aqina Port's future. The municipal mayor and the head of the Urban Development Department pledge to overcome obstacles, such as map inaccuracies and resource deficiencies, to kickstart the township's construction by next year. Their commitment signals hope for reviving the port's strategic plan, potentially unlocking new economic opportunities for the region.

As stakeholders await the implementation of the revised strategic plan, the future of Aqina Port hangs in the balance. Success hinges on effective collaboration between local authorities, businessmen, and international partners, aiming to transform this critical trade gateway into a thriving economic zone.