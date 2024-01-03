Fairfax Financial Holdings Expands Majority Stake in Gulf Insurance Group with US$ 860 Million Acquisition

Canadian holding company, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, has successfully expanded its stake in the Gulf Insurance Group K.S.C.P (GIG) from 43.69% to a commanding 90.01%. This leap in ownership comes after the acquisition of a 46.32% stake from the Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO) for an estimated US$ 860 million, marking a significant move in the global insurance landscape.

Details of the Acquisition

The deal, which was finalized in December 2023, saw Fairfax’s stake in GIG skyrocket, transforming the company into a majority stakeholder. GIG, a prominent insurance entity listed on Boursa Kuwait, operates significantly within the Middle East and North Africa, with vital operations in Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, and Egypt. The transaction’s completion was contingent on securing all necessary regulatory approvals from merger control, capital markets, stock exchange, and insurance regulators within the jurisdictions GIG operates.

Next Steps for Fairfax

Following this acquisition, Fairfax is required by Kuwaiti regulations to make a mandatory tender offer to the remaining shareholders of GIG. This offer is expected to launch within the first quarter of 2024, marking the next key milestone in this consolidation journey.

Behind the Scenes of the Deal

The acquisition was made possible with the help of a comprehensive team from the renowned global law firm, Baker McKenzie. The core corporate team, led by George Marshall and Abeer Jarrar, included experts from various offices and specialties around the globe. The extended team, spanning corporate, banking and finance, competition, trade and foreign investment, and tax divisions, played a pivotal role in facilitating the transaction’s successful completion.

The acquisition aligns with KIPCO’s long-term strategy of acquiring businesses, scaling them, and subsequently exiting when the timing and financial rewards align. The proceeds of the sale are expected to further strengthen KIPCO’s capital structure and open avenues for future growth opportunities.