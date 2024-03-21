Eysing Electric Mopeds: Bankruptcy Announced Due to Funding Shortfall

Noord Brabant-based Eysing, a pioneering electric moped manufacturer, announced on Thursday, February 6, its unfortunate bankruptcy due to critical funding deficiencies, signaling the end of its operation. The company, known for its high-quality, technologically advanced electric mopeds, expressed deep regret over the decision in a heartfelt LinkedIn post. "We make no excuses; unfortunately, this is the harsh reality. We take immense pride in the past 10 years we've dedicated to this adventure together," the company stated.

The Journey of Innovation and Passion

The story of Eysing began with four childhood friends inspired by the classic Dutch Eysink motorbike, the Alpenjager, dated 1938. Their vision was to design and build an electric moped combining timeless design with modern technology. This dream led to the creation of three riding Pioneer prototypes in their parent's backyard, sparking significant interest upon their debut on public roads. In 2018, the first Pioneer prototype was introduced at the Masters Expo in Amsterdam, marking the official launch of Eysing Company.

Founded in 2017 in Vught, N-Brabant, the company quickly moved from concept to reality. After a successful pre-sale and extensive testing over tens of thousands of kilometers, production began in earnest. By 2021, Eysing introduced an exclusive Tailor Made program, allowing customers to personalize their Pioneer Exclusive. The company achieved EU Type-Approval, a testament to its commitment to quality and innovation.

Challenges and Closure

Despite the initial success and groundbreaking developments, Eysing faced significant financial hurdles. The lack of necessary funding led to the difficult decision to cease operations. This announcement underscores the broader challenge of securing adequate funding for startups, a critical factor for their survival and growth. The closure of Eysing is a stark reminder of the financial realities facing young entrepreneurs and the harsh environment for startup ventures.