EY Future of Work Index: Rise of the Hybrid Work Model

Work models are undergoing a significant transformation, with traditional office-based work and fully remote work giving way to hybrid strategies, according to a recent survey from EY’s third annual Future of Work Index. A mere 1% of over 500 business leaders surveyed reported their companies as fully remote, marking a steep drop from 34% in 2022. Surprisingly, the office real estate market remains resilient, with over half of small companies and nearly half of mid-sized companies increasing their office space to adapt to the changing work environment.

Hybrid Work Model: The New Standard

The survey illustrates a marked shift in the work model, with a hybrid approach emerging as the new standard. This shift comes as business leaders express concerns over the impacts of remote work on company culture, training, and professional development. The EY data shows that 80% of leaders feel confident in their hybrid strategies, with an equal percentage observing increased employee productivity over the past two years.

Shifts in Workplace Policies

To ensure effective hybrid policies, companies are incentivizing employees to work in person, with 80% of companies requiring office attendance for at least three days a week. This strategy aims to balance the benefits of both remote and office-based work. Employees appreciate benefits such as no commute, added flexibility, and increased opportunities, which have led to a tripling of entirely home-based workers between 2019 and 2021.

Role of IT and HR in Hybrid Work Model

Transitioning to a hybrid work model necessitates strong IT support, allowing employees to shift seamlessly between home and office. Emphasizing cybersecurity, adaptability, and human-centered assistance, IT support plays a key role in establishing a seamless tapestry of connectivity and support. Similarly, HR professionals face the challenge of managing remote and dispersed teams, necessitating robust communication ecosystems and creative hiring strategies.