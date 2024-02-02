Exxon Mobil's Profits Dip but Surpass Expectations: A Year of Highs and Lows

Exxon Mobil, the American multinational oil and gas corporation, has reported its quarterly earnings, unveiling a significant drop in profit due to weaker oil prices. Despite this downturn, Exxon managed to surpass Wall Street's expectations, reporting a net income of $7.63 billion or $1.91 per share, a 40% decrease from the $12.75 billion profit recorded in the same quarter in 2022. The earnings were also impacted by a $2 billion impairment charge in California, borne out of regulatory issues that hindered production and distribution.

A Year of Fluctuations

For the entire fiscal year of 2023, Exxon reported a profit of $36 billion, marking a decrease from $55.7 billion in 2022. The volatile nature of crude oil prices, triggered by a weakening Chinese economy and record oil production levels in the U.S., led to this instability. Exxon's stock experienced significant fluctuations throughout the year, peaking in September with the rise of oil prices, but ultimately ended the year 16% lower.

Production and Acquisitions

Despite the fluctuations, Exxon maintained consistent oil production levels in 2023, reporting an 18% increase in production in the Permian Basin and Guyana. Furthermore, the company declared plans to commence lithium production in 2027 and expects an average production of 3.8 million barrels per day in 2024. In an interesting turn of events, Exxon announced plans to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources in an all-stock transaction worth $60 billion, expected to close in the first half of the year.

Looking Ahead

Exxon CEO Darren Woods emphasized that, excluding market factors such as prices and margins, the company's earnings power has more than doubled from 2019 to 2023. This reflects the company’s resilience in the face of market volatility and signifies a potentially optimistic future. However, with oil and gas segment earnings, energy products, and chemical product profits all experiencing declines in the quarter, coupled with a slight increase in capital and exploration expenditures, Exxon's journey ahead may be fraught with challenges.