Business

eXtra Opens Nominations for Board of Directors for 2024-2027 Term

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
eXtra Opens Nominations for Board of Directors for 2024-2027 Term

In a decisive move towards the future, the United Electronics Company, also known as eXtra, has announced the commencement of nominations for its Board of Directors. The upcoming term, which spans the period from May 13, 2024, to May 12, 2027, calls for visionary individuals who meet the specified criteria to steer the company’s course in the coming years.

Nomination Period and Procedure

The nomination window for board membership opens on January 3, 2024, and will close on February 22, 2024. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications via email or postal mail to eXtra’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The selection of the new board members will be a focal point at the next General Assembly meeting, the date for which is to be announced post necessary approvals.

Regulations and Standards

The nomination process stands firmly on the pillars of the Companies Law, Corporate Governance Regulations by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), the company’s bylaws, and the established standards for board membership. These guidelines ensure a transparent and equitable selection process.

Eligibility Criteria

Prospective nominees must meet several conditions. They are required to submit a detailed nomination request along with a comprehensive CV. Disclosure of past board memberships and involvement in companies with activities akin to eXtra is mandatory. For those who have served on eXtra’s board in prior terms, a statement detailing their attendance and contributions is required. In addition, the CMA mandates the completion and submission of specific forms in both Arabic and English.

Only those who meet these stringent terms and conditions will be deemed eligible for voting at the General Assembly meeting. This vetting process ensures that only the most qualified and committed individuals will have the opportunity to shape the future of eXtra.

Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

