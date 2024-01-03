en English
Business

Expro Marks 40 Years of Subsea Technology Leadership

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
Expro Marks 40 Years of Subsea Technology Leadership

In a testament to the relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence, global leader in subsea landing string technology, Expro, marks its 40th anniversary. A journey that began with the creation of its first 10ksi subsea test tree assembly (SSTTA) in 1983, has since been punctuated by numerous groundbreaking technologies transforming subsea well access capabilities.

Decades of Innovation

For Expro, it all started with a project for Hamilton Brothers in the North Sea. The company’s first SSTTA was a game-changer, laying the foundation for many more industry-first technologies. With over 3,000 subsea deployments, Expro has consistently introduced innovative solutions that have significantly advanced the oil and gas industry.

Riding the Wave of Recognition

In recognition of its steadfast commitment to technological advancement, Expro was awarded the title of ‘Intervention Champion of the Year’ at the OWI Global Awards 2023. This accolade underscores Expro’s pioneering role in the subsea sector and its dedication to creating innovative solutions that enhance well access capabilities.

Expanding Horizons

Expro’s technological prowess has also propelled its expansion into the open water well intervention market. The company now offers both riser-based and riser-less intervention solutions. Additionally, the recent acquisition of PRT Offshore has further amplified Expro’s subsea capabilities. This strategic move not only bolsters Expro’s service portfolio in North and Latin America but also paves the way for PRT Offshore’s surface equipment to expand into Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia Pacific regions.

As Expro commemorates 40 years of innovation, it continues to lead the charge in delivering game-changing technologies for the oil and gas industry, further reinforcing its position as a global leader in subsea landing string technology.

Business Energy
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

