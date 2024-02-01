Exponent Inc. Overcomes Challenges to Register 7% Growth in 2023

Exponent Inc., a leading engineering and scientific consulting firm, unveiled its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 wrapping up on December 29, 2023. Despite facing industry challenges, particularly in the consumer electronics sector, the company registered a substantial 7% increase in net revenues for the year, demonstrating resilience and adaptability in a dynamic market landscape.

Strong Performance in Reactive Business

The surge in revenues can be attributed primarily to the company's robust reactive business. There was a high demand for failure investigations and dispute-related work, affirming Exponent's prowess in failure analysis. Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and CEO of Exponent, spotlighted the company's leadership in tackling high-profile failure analysis and catering to clients' needs across product lifecycles.

Decline in Proactive Revenues and Q4 Overview

However, the company's proactive revenues in the consumer electronics sector witnessed a dip, owing to industry hurdles and product lifecycle timing. In the fourth quarter, total revenues shrank by 3.5% to a solid $122.9 million. Net income also took a hit, dropping to $20.9 million, with a diluted earnings per share of $0.41. Concurrently, the consolidated tax rate jumped to 30.4%.

Fiscal Year 2023 Roundup and Forward-Looking Statements

Despite the Q4 fluctuations, Exponent's fiscal year painted a brighter picture. Total revenues escalated by 4.6% to an impressive $536.8 million, with net income standing at $100.3 million, or $1.94 per diluted share. The engineering and scientific segment contributed a whopping 84% of the company's revenues, propelled by growth in the transportation and energy sectors. On the flip side, the environmental and health segment endured challenges due to client budget constraints.

The company also announced an uptick in its quarterly cash dividend from $0.26 to $0.28 and expanded its stock repurchase program authorization to $100 million.

For 2024, Exponent anticipates revenues before reimbursements to be flat or modestly down. EBITDA is projected to be between 25.75% and 26.5% of revenues before reimbursements. Despite the current market uncertainties, Dr. Corrigan remains optimistic about Exponent's long-term growth and value proposition.