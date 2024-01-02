Expert Insights: Economic and Geopolitical Landscape in 2024

In a recent convergence of financial and geopolitical experts, including Gina Martin Adams, Chief Equity Strategist with Bloomberg Intelligence, and Steve Man, Global Auto Market Research Leader with Bloomberg Intelligence, they presented a multifaceted view on the current economic landscape. The discussion, led by Paul Sweeney and Mike Regan, delved into aspects such as the potential for recession, prospects of an early year rally in 2024, and the possibility of Chinese automaker BYD overtaking Tesla as the top electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer globally.

2024 Economic Outlook and the EV Market

Analysts predict that U.S. corporate earnings should improve at a stronger clip in 2024 as inflation and interest rates come down. The S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase by 11.1% overall in 2024, up from a modest 3.1% last year. However, concerns for 2024 include the lingering effect of higher interest rates on the economy and corporate earnings.

On the other hand, automakers are expected to continue discounting EVs in the first half of 2024, with price cuts and federal tax credits impacting consumer demand. The average price of used EVs has dropped significantly, and automakers have numerous EV introductions planned for 2024.

BYD vs. Tesla: A Tussle for the Top Spot

There is a strong likelihood of BYD overtaking Tesla as the top EV manufacturer globally. Tesla’s record fourth-quarter deliveries came after a push to sell more Model 3 cars in the U.S. However, Tesla delivered fewer vehicles than expected in the fourth quarter, enabling BYD to sell 526,409 fully electric vehicles in the quarter to become the new No. 1 in sales of BEVs. Tesla’s sales growth is seen as a good sign for the company, but the pace of growth in demand for EVs from consumers appears to be slowing for all brands.

Both Tesla and BYD have slashed prices in response to the price war, and Tesla has also made adjustments to its prices and taxes in various countries. However, Tesla and BYD are becoming more direct competitors, especially in China. In 2022, BYD’s vehicle sales surpassed Tesla’s, and with higher gross margins, BYD has closed the gap in net income and revenue.

Geopolitical Tensions and Market Impact

Mick Mulroy, co-founder of the Lobo Institute, also contributed his perspective on the geopolitical tensions in regions such as the Middle East, Ukraine, and China. These geopolitical influences are crucial as they affect markets and industries globally, adding another layer of complexity to the economic landscape.

Overall, the session provided a granular view on the economic and geopolitical landscape, painting a picture of the challenges and opportunities in 2024. The insights offered by these experts not only shed light on the current scenario but also provide a lens to view the potential future outcomes in the global markets.