Experian: Resilience and Growth in a Challenging Financial Landscape

In a turbulent financial landscape, Experian, the world’s largest credit bureau, is showcasing resilience. Despite a slowdown in consumer credit growth, which has had a ripple effect on lenders and credit agencies, a potential rebound for Experian is on the horizon. The company’s shares have dipped by a fifth in 2022 and stagnated for most of 2023, however, a surge in December indicates a possible turnaround.

Leveraging Scale and Diversification

Experian has effectively utilized its size and market position to develop software products targeting data analysis, credit decision-making, and fraud prevention. This venture into new markets is an assertive move to safeguard their position and ensure growth despite industry-wide challenges.

Building an ‘Economic Moat’

The credit bureau has created a formidable ‘economic moat’ around its business model, leveraging the synergy between its business-to-business and consumer services. Offering freemium services for credit and identity theft monitoring, in return for user data, has resulted in operating profit margins at nearly twice the average for UK-listed companies. According to Liberum, Experian exhibits an impressive conversion of 98% of operating profits into operating cash flow.

Potential Threats and Steady Growth

Despite trading at 27 times earnings and demonstrating robust financials, Experian is not immune to potential threats. The entry of Big Tech companies into the credit scoring market, cybersecurity risks, and the strictly regulated nature of credit checking are significant concerns. However, these risks appear to be eclipsed by Experian’s consistent growth opportunities. The company has witnessed an average organic revenue increase of 6% annually since it split from GUS in 2006. This consistent growth, coupled with its ability to navigate the current financial landscape, makes Experian a compelling investment proposition.