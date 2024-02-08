Expedia Group Appoints Ariane Gorin as New CEO: A New Era of Innovation and Growth

In a monumental shift set to redefine the future of global travel, Expedia Group has announced the appointment of Ariane Gorin as its new Chief Executive Officer. The transition, slated for May 13, 2024, will see Gorin succeed Peter Kern, who has held the reins since 2020. As Kern steps down from his current role, he will continue to serve as Vice Chairman and member of the Board of Directors, ensuring a seamless passage of leadership.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Leadership

Gorin's journey with Expedia Group began in 2013, and her exemplary leadership has been a driving force behind the company's significant strides in the business-to-business (B2B) sector. Her tenure as the head of Expedia for Business has been marked by an impressive 33% growth in B2B revenue in 2023, compared to the previous year.

Gorin's strategic vision and ability to lead global teams have not gone unnoticed, earning her recognition from both the Board and Barry Diller, Expedia Group's Chairman and Senior Executive. As she prepares to step into her new role, Gorin has expressed her intention to build upon the solid foundation established by her predecessor and propel the company toward further growth.

Advertisment

Navigating the Winds of Change

Under Kern's leadership, Expedia Group has undergone a remarkable transformation, demonstrating unwavering resilience in the face of an ever-evolving travel landscape. Reflecting on his tenure, Kern expressed his pride in the company's achievements, citing a successful reset that positions Expedia Group to lead the industry in the coming decades.

With a diverse portfolio that includes renowned brands such as Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo, Expedia Group offers a comprehensive loyalty program called One Key. The company's outlook and financial performance serve as forward-looking statements, subject to potential risks and uncertainties.

Advertisment

A New Horizon Beckons

As Gorin takes the helm of Expedia Group, she faces the immense responsibility of steering the company through the complexities of the global travel industry. With her proven track record in driving business growth and her expertise in navigating the intricacies of the B2B sector, Gorin stands as a beacon of hope and optimism for the future of Expedia Group.

In the face of ongoing challenges and opportunities, Gorin's leadership promises to usher in a new era of innovation and growth for the company. As the global travel landscape continues to evolve, Expedia Group and its new CEO stand at the forefront, ready to chart a course toward a brighter, more connected world.

As the sun sets on Kern's tenure as CEO and a new dawn rises with Gorin at the helm, Expedia Group finds itself at the precipice of a thrilling new chapter in its storied history.