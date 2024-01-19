Executive Movements Galore in Fashion and Retail Industry

In a dynamic move, the fashion and retail industry has been witness to a series of executive reshuffles across numerous eminent companies. Revolve, a leading player in the online fashion retail segment, has reinstated Jennifer Baxter Moser to its board of directors, where she will additionally shoulder responsibilities on the audit and compensation committees.

Target and Gap Announce High-level Changes

Target Corporation, the eighth-largest retailer in the United States, has elevated Michael Fiddelke to the position of chief operating officer. Alongside, the company has announced the impending retirement of Don Liu, its chief legal and compliance officer. In another significant appointment, Gap Inc., the global specialty retailer, has brought onboard Eric Chan as chief business and strategy officer and Amy Thompson as chief people officer.

Restoration Hardware and Perry Ellis International Make Key Appointments

Restoration Hardware, a purveyor of luxury home furnishings, has welcomed Jarrett Stuhl as chief real estate and development officer. Perry Ellis International, a global leader in fashion design, distribution, and licensing, has appointed Michael Miille as creative director.

Allbirds and Lululemon Enhance their Creative Teams

Allbirds, the eco-friendly shoe manufacturer, has promoted Kelly Olmstead to chief marketing officer, while bringing in Adrian Nyman as chief design officer. Lululemon Athletica, a technical athletic apparel company, has enlisted the services of Jonathan Cheung as its new global creative director and JJ Collier as vice president of design for outerwear.

Fila and Rag & Bone Boost their Design Teams

Fila, the sportswear manufacturer, has launched a fresh line, FILA+, and appointed Lev Tanju as its creative director. Rag & Bone, the New York fashion label, has welcomed Robert Geller as head menswear designer.

Beyond Yoga Announces Leadership Changes

In a surprising turn of events, Beyond Yoga, owned by Levi Strauss & Co., has announced the departure of CEO Michelle Wahler and COO Jesse Adams. Nancy Green has been designated to take over as CEO.

In a parallel development, Macy’s, Inc. is undergoing significant organizational changes, including laying off 13% of its corporate workforce, closing five stores, and implementing new strategies under incoming CEO Tony Spring. These changes are in response to consumer research and poor performance, with plans to add more automation, outsource some roles, remove management layers, and invest in customer experience. The company's net sales in Q3 2023 were down 7% compared to the same period in 2022, prompting a bid from investors to buy out the company. Macy’s is set to report on its Q4 2023 next month.