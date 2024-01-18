Executive Compensation: A Key Facet in Mergers and Acquisitions

In the intricate world of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), the analysis and comprehension of a target company’s compensation programs and philosophies hold paramount importance, especially when it comes to the motivation of senior leaders whose decision-making can profoundly influence the transaction’s outcome. Understanding executive compensation, which encompasses a plethora of elements including incentive equity, salaries, bonuses, severance entitlements, and benefit programs, is vital. It’s not just about managing a major expense in a deal but also about ensuring strict compliance with tax, securities, corporate, and employment laws.

Disclosure Requirements in M&A

Disclosure requirements in M&A can vary significantly, depending on whether the target entity is a private or public company. In the case of mergers of equals, a critical determinant lies in deciding who will oversee the management of compensation post-merger. On the other hand, in carve-outs, it is crucial to address issues pertaining to the termination and re-hiring of executives. Ascertaining the party responsible for severance costs and the form of consideration for incentive equity awards are other key considerations.

Employee Retention During Mergers and Acquisitions

During M&A transactions, the fear of redundancy and layoffs often looms large among employees. This makes severance protections and bonuses indispensable tools for retention and motivation. Transaction bonuses are typically tied to either the purchase price or a fixed amount, while retention bonuses are structured around employment through specific dates. It is crucial for buyers to focus on restricting the target’s actions between signing and closing the transaction, while targets often seek post-closing employment-related covenants to safeguard their compensation and benefits.

Impact of Golden Parachute Rules

A significant aspect of M&A deals is the potential triggering of golden parachute rules leading to excise taxes and loss of tax deductions for the target. Private companies can sometimes sidestep these consequences with a shareholder vote. However, public companies do not have this luxury and must seek alternative mitigation strategies. Ian Sherwin, a partner at Reed Smith, who brings his expertise in executive compensation and employee benefits in M&A and other transactions to the table, offers invaluable insights. It is important to note that the views expressed in the article do not necessarily represent those of his firm or Bloomberg Industry Group.