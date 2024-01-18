en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Executive Compensation: A Key Facet in Mergers and Acquisitions

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Executive Compensation: A Key Facet in Mergers and Acquisitions

In the intricate world of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), the analysis and comprehension of a target company’s compensation programs and philosophies hold paramount importance, especially when it comes to the motivation of senior leaders whose decision-making can profoundly influence the transaction’s outcome. Understanding executive compensation, which encompasses a plethora of elements including incentive equity, salaries, bonuses, severance entitlements, and benefit programs, is vital. It’s not just about managing a major expense in a deal but also about ensuring strict compliance with tax, securities, corporate, and employment laws.

Disclosure Requirements in M&A

Disclosure requirements in M&A can vary significantly, depending on whether the target entity is a private or public company. In the case of mergers of equals, a critical determinant lies in deciding who will oversee the management of compensation post-merger. On the other hand, in carve-outs, it is crucial to address issues pertaining to the termination and re-hiring of executives. Ascertaining the party responsible for severance costs and the form of consideration for incentive equity awards are other key considerations.

Employee Retention During Mergers and Acquisitions

During M&A transactions, the fear of redundancy and layoffs often looms large among employees. This makes severance protections and bonuses indispensable tools for retention and motivation. Transaction bonuses are typically tied to either the purchase price or a fixed amount, while retention bonuses are structured around employment through specific dates. It is crucial for buyers to focus on restricting the target’s actions between signing and closing the transaction, while targets often seek post-closing employment-related covenants to safeguard their compensation and benefits.

Impact of Golden Parachute Rules

A significant aspect of M&A deals is the potential triggering of golden parachute rules leading to excise taxes and loss of tax deductions for the target. Private companies can sometimes sidestep these consequences with a shareholder vote. However, public companies do not have this luxury and must seek alternative mitigation strategies. Ian Sherwin, a partner at Reed Smith, who brings his expertise in executive compensation and employee benefits in M&A and other transactions to the table, offers invaluable insights. It is important to note that the views expressed in the article do not necessarily represent those of his firm or Bloomberg Industry Group.

0
Business
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
32 seconds ago
Global Roundup: From Financial Markets to Technological Milestones
A confluence of financial, technological, and societal developments have made headlines across the globe recently. In a surprising turn of events, S&P Global Ratings has revised Colombia’s credit rating outlook to negative. Despite the country’s efforts to regain its investment grade status, this decision, which analysts from Wall Street banks and investors have deemed unexpected
Global Roundup: From Financial Markets to Technological Milestones
Unpacking the Trends Shaping Seattle's Restaurant Scene in 2024
10 mins ago
Unpacking the Trends Shaping Seattle's Restaurant Scene in 2024
Kamloops on the Verge of Cultural Transformation: $7 Million Allocation Considered for Arts Centre Design
11 mins ago
Kamloops on the Verge of Cultural Transformation: $7 Million Allocation Considered for Arts Centre Design
FOCUS Office Building Flourishes Amidst Dynamic Market Conditions
1 min ago
FOCUS Office Building Flourishes Amidst Dynamic Market Conditions
Automakers Navigate EV Brand Differentiation Amidst Industry Shift
6 mins ago
Automakers Navigate EV Brand Differentiation Amidst Industry Shift
Middletown School District Prioritizes Job Readiness Over College Degrees
6 mins ago
Middletown School District Prioritizes Job Readiness Over College Degrees
Latest Headlines
World News
Odisha in Focus: A Kaleidoscope of Events Across Various Domains
15 seconds
Odisha in Focus: A Kaleidoscope of Events Across Various Domains
Poll Places Dr Gideon Boako Ahead in NPP's Parliamentary Primaries
1 min
Poll Places Dr Gideon Boako Ahead in NPP's Parliamentary Primaries
USAID Responds to Georgian Parliament Speaker's Concerns Over Tolerance Centre Activities
1 min
USAID Responds to Georgian Parliament Speaker's Concerns Over Tolerance Centre Activities
Mamata Banerjee to Decide on Congress Seat-Sharing for West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls
2 mins
Mamata Banerjee to Decide on Congress Seat-Sharing for West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls
Anwar Ibrahim Speaks on Challenges of Probing High-Profile Figures Amid MACC Investigations
5 mins
Anwar Ibrahim Speaks on Challenges of Probing High-Profile Figures Amid MACC Investigations
PMC Ramps Up Efforts to Complete Maratha Population Survey Amidst Quota Stir
5 mins
PMC Ramps Up Efforts to Complete Maratha Population Survey Amidst Quota Stir
Gabby Agbonlahor Labels Nemanja Vidic as 'Most Overrated' Defender in Premier League
6 mins
Gabby Agbonlahor Labels Nemanja Vidic as 'Most Overrated' Defender in Premier League
Scottish Parliament to Debate Introduction of Football Regulator
6 mins
Scottish Parliament to Debate Introduction of Football Regulator
Venue Change for Vermilion County Basketball Tournament Due to Water Pressure Issues
6 mins
Venue Change for Vermilion County Basketball Tournament Due to Water Pressure Issues
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
31 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
2 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app