Aviation

ExecuJet Showcases Proficiency and Flexibility in Business Jet Maintenance and Repair

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
In a testament to its robust capabilities and flexibility, ExecuJet, a leading maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) company, has once again proven its proficiency in meeting client requirements. Given its available slots, manpower, and expertise, the company’s ability to adapt to the needs of its clients is unparalleled. ExecuJet is home to a team of highly trained engineers who have a wealth of experience with the Global and Challenger families of business jets.

Mastering the Art of Flap Repairs

Recently, ExecuJet took on a specific repair job for a Global 6000 aircraft. This task was not out of their ordinary, as it required adherence to a service bulletin from the aircraft manufacturer. The work entailed the removal of the upper skin and replacement of the ribs on the aircraft’s inboard flaps. This is an operation that ExecuJet has completed over 38 times, indicating their comprehensive understanding and proficiency in such tasks. The company also possesses the specialized tooling needed for this type of repair.

More Than Just Routine Repairs

ExecuJet’s engineers and technicians are not just skilled in routine tasks. They also excel in more specialized areas, such as sheet-metal and composite structural repairs. This skill set showcases their broad range of capabilities in maintaining and repairing business jets. Along with the flap repair, ExecuJet performed a full landing gear overhaul and service bulletin for inboard flaps on the Global 6000. The company even conducted an extensive cabin interior refurbishment and installed a new satcom system. These additional tasks underline ExecuJet’s commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of services for its clients.

Delivering Quality and Expertise

ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East is a certified MRO for Global aircraft. The company has the capacity, expertise, and certifications from international regulators for line and heavy maintenance on Global aircraft. It also has a team of specialized engineers for such repairs. This latest project involving a Global 6000 aircraft, including cabin interior refurbishment, installation of a new satcom system, and an airframe heavy maintenance check, further emphasizes the company’s unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality maintenance and refurbishment services.

Aviation Business
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

