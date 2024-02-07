Exclusive AMA Event with BoF CEO Imran Amed Scheduled for London Fashion Week

Imran Amed, the dynamic founder and CEO of Business of Fashion (BoF), has announced an exclusive Ask Me Anything (AMA) event. This event, exclusively for BoF Professional members, is scheduled to be held at The House of KOKO in London during the buzz of London Fashion Week on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Advertisment

A Unique Opportunity for BoF Professional Members

BoF Professional membership is a key that unlocks a treasure trove of benefits in the fashion industry. It offers unlimited access to news, in-depth analysis, advice, and member-only digital events. The upcoming AMA event with Imran Amed is positioned as a highlight of this program. Members will have the opportunity to interact directly with Amed, gaining invaluable insights into the fashion and beauty industries from a seasoned expert.

Experience the Event at an Iconic Venue

Advertisment

The venue for this event is equally exceptional - The House of KOKO, a newly established private members club located backstage at London's iconic KOKO music venue. This setting provides an added layer of exclusivity and charm, enhancing the overall experience of the event. Interested members can enter a draw to attend, with the event set to take place from 12:30 - 14:30.

Special Offer for Non-Members

For those not yet part of the BoF Professional community, BoF is offering a tempting incentive. A 30-day risk-free trial is currently available, which also includes access to this special AMA event. This offer provides an excellent opportunity to sample the benefits of BoF Professional membership, including the chance to attend the anticipated AMA event with Imran Amed.