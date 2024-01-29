Excelerate Energy and QatarEnergy Ink Long-term LNG Supply Deal for Bangladesh

Excelerate Energy Inc (EE), in a decisive move, has inked a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with QatarEnergy. The pivotal deal, set to span over a 15-year period commencing in January 2026, is purposed to facilitate the supply of LNG from Qatar to Bangladesh.

Strengthening Qatar-Bangladesh Energy Partnership

The agreement outlines Excelerate's purchase of up to one million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG. The initial phase of the agreement entails the procurement of 0.85 MTPA of LNG in 2026 and 2027, with the quantity set to increase to one MTPA from 2028 to 2040.

The LNG will be delivered to Bangladesh's floating storage and regasification units, strengthening the nation's energy supply imperative for its economic development.

This deal exemplifies the strengthening partnership between Excelerate and QatarEnergy. His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, expressed his satisfaction over the deal. He articulated its significance in supporting Bangladesh's energy needs and economic progress.

Consolidating the South Asian LNG Market

QatarEnergy's ambitious goal is to continue being the LNG supplier of choice for partners in the South Asia LNG markets. This agreement falls in line with this vision, reinforcing its commitment to supply energy needs in the region. The financial and other commercial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.

Previous Agreement and Future Outlook

This agreement follows a similar pact signed in November between QatarEnergy and Petrobangla, Bangladesh's state-owned oil and gas company. The previous contract was for the sale of 0.85 to 1.0 MTPA of LNG from 2026, for a 15-year term. Furthermore, Excelerate is set to announce its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for 2023 on February 28, 2024, adding to the anticipation of a strengthened financial outlook.