Business

EXCEL Awards: Celebrating Innovations in Communication and Engagement

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
EXCEL Awards: Celebrating Innovations in Communication and Engagement

The stage is set for the debut of the EXCEL Awards, an initiative led in alliance with BW Marketing World and BW Businessworld, scheduled for January 19, 2024. This groundbreaking event will cast a spotlight on distinguished achievements in the arenas of communication strategy, media relations, crisis management, and engagement practices. The objective of these awards is to pay tribute to those who have left an indelible mark on the landscape of communication, and whose efforts have triggered significant and positive transformations.

Distinguished Jury and Thought-Provoking Summit

Adding gravitas to the EXCEL Awards is a jury comprising influential professionals from renowned corporations such as Bayer, Nestle India, Adani Group, PVR, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, and more. These industry veterans bring a wealth of experience to the table, promising a meticulous and fair evaluation process.

Parallel to the awards ceremony, the event will feature a full-day summit. The highlight of the day will be speeches from industry stalwarts representing Maruti Suzuki India, Roadis, Housing.com, Fortis Healthcare, Panasonic Life Solutions India, Minda Group, BharatPe, and Urban Company. They will share their deep insights on communication, public relations, and corporate social responsibility, shedding light on their unique experiences and strategies.

Recognizing Excellence in Communication and Engagement

The EXCEL Awards aim to honor individuals and teams who have made significant strides in their respective fields, contributing to the evolution of communication and engagement practices. In a world where effective communication is key to managing relationships, crises, and creating impact, the EXCEL Awards are a testament to the power of innovation and strategic thinking in these domains.

In conclusion, the inaugural EXCEL Awards are not just a platform to celebrate accomplishments; they are a catalyst for change, fostering an environment of learning, growth, and innovation in the field of communication and engagement.

Business
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

