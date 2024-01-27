Ex-WWE Star Maven Reveals the Financial Impact of WWE Network on Wrestlers

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstar Maven Huffman has opened up about the financial repercussions of the WWE Network's launch on professional wrestlers. In the context of a YouTube video analysis of the Colt Cabana podcast, which featured CM Punk discussing his 2014 WWE departure, Maven revealed how this streaming service significantly affected wrestlers' earnings, particularly those from royalty checks and bonuses.

Pay-Per-View Royalties Take a Hit

Maven pointed to the WWE Network's provision of live pay-per-view events as part of its service package, without extra charges, as a major factor impacting wrestlers' earnings. He noted that being featured in pay-per-view events used to be a lucrative aspect of a wrestler's career, as they would receive a portion of the buy rates. However, the introduction of the WWE Network led to a steep decline in traditional pay-per-view buy rates, thereby reducing the income wrestlers could earn from these events.

Understanding the Wrestlers' Financial Plight

Maven's insights shed light on the discontent simmering within the wrestling community following the WWE Network's launch. He empathized with the perspective of wrestlers like CM Punk, who left the WWE around the time the network was gaining traction. Maven's revelations underscore the financial strain wrestlers faced as the WWE Network's streaming model change took effect.

Wrestling Community Reels Under the Change

The former WWE Superstar's observations provide a deeper understanding of the challenges the wrestling community faced in the wake of the network's launch. The shift in the pay-per-view model under the WWE Network not only affected the financial stability of the wrestlers but also their motivation to participate in pay-per-view events, which once held significant earning potential.