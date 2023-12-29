en English
Business

Ex-Partner in Washington’s NFL Team Files Lawsuit Against Bank of America

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:24 pm EST
Robert Rothman, an ex-minority partner in Washington’s NFL team, has filed a lawsuit against Bank of America and other defendants in the Middle District of Florida. The suit alleges that these financial institutions engaged in illicit and improper activities, leading to substantial financial harm for Rothman during the process which enabled Daniel Snyder to buy out his co-owners’ shares.

Allegations of Financial Misconduct

The lawsuit claims that Bank of America, along with Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith Inc., had divided loyalties and conspired with Snyder to purchase 40% of the team at a discounted rate before selling it all at market value. It further accuses the bank of maintaining a complicit financial relationship with Snyder. The lawsuit, demanding a jury trial and seeking over $75,000 in compensatory damages, does not name Snyder or the NFL as defendants.

The 2021 Buy-Out and Its Aftermath

In 2021, Daniel Snyder acquired the minority shares of the team from Rothman, Dwight Schar, and Fred Smith, following the approval of a debt waiver by the NFL’s finance committee. Rothman’s lawsuit alleges that Bank of America ignored financial red flags raised by Snyder’s financial mismanagement of the team, including an increasing reliance on debt and failure to pay his partners their quarterly share of profits.

Future of the Team and Snyder’s Misconduct

The lawsuit also notes that Snyder may sell the team, with Josh Harris’s investment group reaching a nonexclusive agreement to purchase the Commanders for $6.05 billion. This transaction was later ratified by NFL owners. Furthermore, the lawsuit details allegations of Snyder’s misconduct, including withholding revenue from other franchises and engaging in sexual harassment, as concluded by an NFL investigation.

Business NFL
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

