Business

Ex-N.A.R. President Tracy Kasper Joins Agently, Aiming to Reshape Real Estate Practices

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Ex-N.A.R. President Tracy Kasper Joins Agently, Aiming to Reshape Real Estate Practices

Former President of the National Association of Realtors (N.A.R.), Tracy Kasper, has embarked on a new professional journey, joining Agently, a platform specializing in agent onboarding and retention for real estate brokerages and teams. Following her resignation from the N.A.R. presidency, Kasper’s appointment as a Product Advisor marks Agently’s commitment towards revolutionizing operational strategies within the real estate sector.

Transforming the Real Estate Landscape

The appointment of Kasper, a seasoned professional with a wealth of industry knowledge, signifies Agently’s dedication to fostering agent success. Leveraging Kasper’s expertise, Agently aims to reshape industry practices and empower professionals to thrive amid the ongoing challenges. This strategic move comes at a time when the real estate industry grapples with issues such as a shortage of professional realtors and reputation concerns.

A New Era of Professionalism and Excellence

Norman Szobotka, Head of Growth at Agently, expressed optimism about the future collaboration with Kasper. He believes that this partnership will usher in a new era of professionalism and excellence within the industry. Kasper’s extensive experience, coupled with Agently’s innovative approach, is expected to redefine the standards of success in the real estate sector.

Overcoming Challenges: The Sitzer/Burnett Lawsuit Aftermath

The real estate industry has been under scrutiny, particularly following the Sitzer/Burnett lawsuit outcome. Amid this backdrop, Agently’s initiative to strengthen its team with industry veterans such as Kasper indicates a proactive approach to address these challenges. Agently’s focus on agent onboarding and retention is a direct response to the industry’s need for more professional realtors and a boost in its reputation.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

