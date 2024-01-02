Ex-Employee Files Lawsuit Against Gerencia 360 Alleging Discrimination and Harassment

Lawsuit Against Gerencia 360 and Its CEO

In a recent turn of events, Emma Esmeralda Olesak-Plascencia, a former employee at the Burbank-based Mexican music label Gerencia 360, has filed a lawsuit against the company and its CEO Luis Del Villar. The allegations include wrongful termination, gender discrimination, harassment, whistleblower retaliation, and other employment violations.

Claim of COVID-19 Discrimination and Hostile Behavior

Olesak-Plascencia, who joined the company in March 2022, claims that her troubles began when she started exhibiting symptoms suggestive of COVID-19. Despite testing positive for the virus, she alleges that Del Villar denied her the essential recovery time. In her lawsuit, she describes an increasingly hostile and bullying work environment post her diagnosis. She also accuses Del Villar of disparaging her work and drawing unfair comparisons between her and a male predecessor.

Allegations of Psychological Distress and Unfair Termination

The suit further delves into the psychological distress Olesak-Plascencia purportedly suffered due to Del Villar’s alleged harassment, which included symptoms of anxiety, insomnia, depression, and stress. Despite seeking help from the company’s human resources department and a business counselor, she was ultimately fired on August 22, 2022. According to the lawsuit, her dismissal was a result of Del Villar being ‘unwilling to change his behavior’. Olesak-Plascencia’s request for reinstatement in a different position within the company, away from Del Villar, was also denied.

In her fight for justice, Olesak-Plascencia is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for the alleged discrimination, harassment, and wrongful termination she experienced during her tenure at Gerencia 360.