Ex-Consumer NZ CEO Forms Group to Challenge Supermarket Duopoly

In a bold move to challenge the established duopoly of Woolworths and Foodstuffs in New Zealand’s supermarket industry, former CEO of Consumer NZ, Sue Chetwin, announces the formation of a new consumer action group. The yet-to-be-named group, comprising consumer advocates and industry insiders, is set to lobby for lower grocery prices in the NZ$22 billion market. Chetwin, a seasoned journalist and consumer advocate, perceives the dominance of these two companies as a social emergency.

An Independent Voice Against Dominance

Unlike many lobby groups, this collective is independent of political parties and potential competitors. Chetwin, who has edited several newspapers including the Herald on Sunday, intends to utilize her media and political contacts to influence the newly formed National-led coalition government. This move underscores her commitment to consumer advocacy and her willingness to challenge industry titans.

Unveiling the Group’s Objectives

The group’s rallying cry is clear: they seek to ensure that the new Grocery Commissioner, Pierre van Heerden, enforces a mandatory code of conduct introduced in September. They also advocate for increased regulatory powers for both the Grocery Commissioner and the Commerce Commission. Besides these regulatory goals, the group aims to monitor pricing rules, expose unfair pricing practices, and collaborate with other organizations and suppliers to address issues in the grocery distribution market.

Challenging the Status Quo

Chetwin’s motivation stems from past government failures to address the duopoly after a Commerce Commission study found the market lacking in competition. Despite recent government efforts such as introducing a new regulator and pricing regulations, she believes they fall short as grocery prices continue to rise and potential competitors struggle to enter the market. Foodstuffs’ recent application to merge its North and South Island businesses has raised further concerns about reducing competition.

In response to these initiatives, both Woolworths and Foodstuffs have expressed their commitment to value and efforts to manage food inflation, and their readiness to work with the new regulatory framework. As the battle lines are drawn, the new consumer group led by Sue Chetwin is ready to challenge the status quo and fight for the rights of consumers in New Zealand’s supermarket industry.