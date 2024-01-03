en English
Africa

Evotec SE Announces Resignation of CEO Dr. Werner Lanthaler, Dr. Mario Polywka Steps in as Interim CEO

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
In a significant development, Evotec SE, a globally recognized life science company, has announced that its CEO, Dr. Werner Lanthaler, has chosen to step down before the end of his current term in March 2026 due to personal reasons. His resignation has been accepted by the Supervisory Board, and Dr. Lanthaler has pledged to facilitate a smooth transition of ongoing projects.

Mario Polywka Steps in as Interim CEO

While the company embarks on a search for a permanent replacement, Dr. Mario Polywka, a member of the Supervisory Board and former COO, has agreed to take the helm as interim CEO. The change in leadership comes amidst a pivotal time for Evotec SE, as it continues to assert its strong position in the life science industry.

Evotec’s Resilience Amidst Leadership Change

Despite the unexpected leadership transition, Evotec has confirmed its guidance for 2023, underlining its robust standing in the industry. The company’s strength is further emphasized by its innovative technologies, including PanOmics, iPSC, and Just – Evotec Biologics.

Dr. Lanthaler’s Future Endeavors

Post-transition, Dr. Lanthaler intends to remain an active part of the company, serving as a strategic advisor to the board, with a particular focus on enhancing the accessibility of medicines in Africa and Asia. After this, Dr. Lanthaler has revealed plans to embark on an educational sabbatical to delve into disruptive technology and political changes.

Maintaining its commitment to the development of effective therapeutics, Evotec continues to build on its partnerships with top Pharma and more than 800 biotech companies, ensuring its enduring global presence in the life sciences sector.

Africa Asia Business
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

