en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Austria

EVN AG Announces Details of its 95th Annual General Meeting

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
EVN AG Announces Details of its 95th Annual General Meeting

The 95th Annual General Meeting of EVN AG, also known as the Corporation, is set to take place on Thursday, 1 February 2024, at 10 a.m. CET at the EVN Forum in Maria Enzersdorf. Key documents related to the meeting will be made available to shareholders on the corporation’s official website from 11 January 2024.

Shareholders’ Rights and Requirements

According to the Corporation, the right to attend the meeting and exercise shareholder rights is determined by the shares held at the end of the tenth day before the General Meeting, specifically on 22 January 2024 at midnight CET. To verify their shareholding, shareholders are required to present a deposit receipt issued by a qualifying bank. The receipt, not older than seven days, must reach the Corporation no later than three business days before the General Meeting, by 29 January 2024.

Proxy Voting and Agenda Proposals

The Corporation permits shareholders to appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf. The instructions for this process are available on their website. Dr. Michael Knap from the Interessenverband für Anleger (IVA) is available for independent proxy representation, with costs covered by the Corporation. Shareholders holding a minimum of 5% of the share capital can request for agenda items to be added, provided they submit such a request in writing by 11 January 2024. Additionally, shareholders holding at least 1% of the share capital can submit resolution proposals for agenda items, if submitted by 23 January 2024. All such proposals and requests must be supported by a deposit receipt.

Supervisory Board and Shareholder Rights

The current Supervisory Board comprises ten shareholder representatives and five employee representatives, thereby adhering to the gender quota. Shareholders have the right to seek information about the Corporation’s affairs at the General Meeting, provided it is necessary for proper assessment of agenda items. It is recommended to pre-submit any questions via email. Shareholders also have the right to submit motions at the General Meeting for any agenda item. Proposals for election to the Supervisory Board should include a statement of the proposed person’s qualifications.

0
Austria Business
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zumtobel Group AG Initiates Share Repurchases Under Buyback Program

By Nitish Verma

Austrian Government Steps In With Financial Aid for Vienna Boys Choir Amid Economic Crisis

By Nitish Verma

Wolves' Striker Sasa Kalajdzic in Loan Transfer Speculations with Eintracht Frankfurt

By Salman Khan

UPM Communication Papers Closes Steyrermuhl Mill: An End of an Era and the Dawn of a New Chapter

By Nitish Verma

Unmasking the Bulgarian Community in Austria Through Cinema ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 19 hours
Unmasking the Bulgarian Community in Austria Through Cinema ...
heart comment 0
Bad Ischl, Tartu, Bodo Prepare for 2024 European Capital of Culture Celebrations

By Nitish Verma

Bad Ischl, Tartu, Bodo Prepare for 2024 European Capital of Culture Celebrations
Indian Asylum Seeker Faces Court in Austria Over Shopping Ban Breach

By Nitish Verma

Indian Asylum Seeker Faces Court in Austria Over Shopping Ban Breach
One Dead, 21 Severely Injured in New Year’s Fire at Bar in Graz, Austria

By Nitish Verma

One Dead, 21 Severely Injured in New Year's Fire at Bar in Graz, Austria
One Dead, 21 Severely Injured in New Year’s Fire at Bar in Graz, Austria

By Nitish Verma

One Dead, 21 Severely Injured in New Year's Fire at Bar in Graz, Austria
Latest Headlines
World News
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
35 seconds
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
56 seconds
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
1 min
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
1 min
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
1 min
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
1 min
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan's Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance
1 min
Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan's Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance
Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant
1 min
Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant
Madhya Pradesh CM Acts Against Misbehaving Collector: An Affirmation of Respect for the Deprived
1 min
Madhya Pradesh CM Acts Against Misbehaving Collector: An Affirmation of Respect for the Deprived
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app