EVN AG Announces Details of its 95th Annual General Meeting

The 95th Annual General Meeting of EVN AG, also known as the Corporation, is set to take place on Thursday, 1 February 2024, at 10 a.m. CET at the EVN Forum in Maria Enzersdorf. Key documents related to the meeting will be made available to shareholders on the corporation’s official website from 11 January 2024.

Shareholders’ Rights and Requirements

According to the Corporation, the right to attend the meeting and exercise shareholder rights is determined by the shares held at the end of the tenth day before the General Meeting, specifically on 22 January 2024 at midnight CET. To verify their shareholding, shareholders are required to present a deposit receipt issued by a qualifying bank. The receipt, not older than seven days, must reach the Corporation no later than three business days before the General Meeting, by 29 January 2024.

Proxy Voting and Agenda Proposals

The Corporation permits shareholders to appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf. The instructions for this process are available on their website. Dr. Michael Knap from the Interessenverband für Anleger (IVA) is available for independent proxy representation, with costs covered by the Corporation. Shareholders holding a minimum of 5% of the share capital can request for agenda items to be added, provided they submit such a request in writing by 11 January 2024. Additionally, shareholders holding at least 1% of the share capital can submit resolution proposals for agenda items, if submitted by 23 January 2024. All such proposals and requests must be supported by a deposit receipt.

Supervisory Board and Shareholder Rights

The current Supervisory Board comprises ten shareholder representatives and five employee representatives, thereby adhering to the gender quota. Shareholders have the right to seek information about the Corporation’s affairs at the General Meeting, provided it is necessary for proper assessment of agenda items. It is recommended to pre-submit any questions via email. Shareholders also have the right to submit motions at the General Meeting for any agenda item. Proposals for election to the Supervisory Board should include a statement of the proposed person’s qualifications.