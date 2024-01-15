en English
Business

Everise to Expand Workforce in Limerick, Ireland

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Everise to Expand Workforce in Limerick, Ireland

In an exciting development for the job market in Limerick, Ireland, Everise, a global leader in customer experience solutions, has announced its intent to significantly expand its workforce. The company, with a reputation for delivering exceptional healthcare services experience to its clients, plans to add over 100 new roles by 2024. This move comes on the back of filling more than 70 positions recently and reflects Everise’s commitment to growth and the Limerick community.

Everise’s Continued Growth in Limerick

Since establishing its presence in Limerick in 2016, Everise has steadily grown its operations. Currently, the company boasts a team of over 130 dedicated professionals operating out of a 5,800 square feet central office. The new roles that Everise aims to fill encompass a variety of positions, including customer service representatives, IT support specialists, and a range of support staff. These opportunities underline Everise’s commitment to the region and its faith in the local talent pool.

A People-Centric Culture

Underlining the company’s expansion plans is its approach to its workforce. Everise has consistently prioritized a people-centric culture, focusing on employee engagement, diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. This approach has not only created a positive work environment but has also earned the company multiple industry awards. Everise’s commitment to its employees is reflected in its workforce of 19,000 spread across eight markets globally.

Global Reach, Local Impact

Everise offers its customer service solutions in 32 languages, catering to a broad range of industries including healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech businesses. Its global reach and local impact are testament to its adaptability and commitment to providing world-class services. Prospective job seekers interested in joining the Everise team can apply for the new positions via the Everise Careers Page.

In the words of Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Everise, the company’s growth and commitment to the Limerick community are reasons to be enthusiastic about the future. As Everise continues to expand, it reaffirms its dedication not just to its clients, but to its employees and the communities it operates in.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

