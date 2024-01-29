Evenflow Seeks Communication Consultant with Geospatial Expertise

Evenflow, a Brussels-based strategy and communications consultancy, has announced a full-time job opening for a Communication Consultant within its Communications Team. The firm, which primarily promotes the application and market penetration of innovative technologies like Earth Observation and Satellite Navigation, is on the lookout for a candidate who can engage in a diverse range of communication, marketing, and promotional tasks. These tasks are directly linked to the company's contracts with EU institutions and agencies, and its research and development projects funded by the EU.

Job Requirements and Expectations

The ideal candidate should have 3-6 years of experience in communications and social media, and demonstrate conversational fluency in geospatial data and Earth Observation. Apart from these qualifications, the role requires versatility, creativity, ambition, and a strong drive to contribute to a rapidly expanding company. The candidate should be able to exhibit robust interpersonal skills, critical thinking, excellent organizational and problem-solving abilities, and a comprehensive understanding of contemporary digital communication practices.

Skills for Effective Communication

Evenflow places a great emphasis on the candidate's capability to comprehend and effectively convey intricate ideas to a wide variety of audiences. This includes the general public, policymakers, and industry stakeholders. In addition to this, the candidate should also demonstrate a solid sense of initiative and adaptability. The application process will include interviews, which will be conducted in person for local candidates and online for those based elsewhere.

Geospatial Expertise: A Growing Demand

The job posting from Evenflow is indicative of a broader trend in the job market. As technology continues to evolve, so does the demand for professionals with geospatial expertise. The fields of Earth Observation and Satellite Navigation are no longer niche sectors, but have become integral to a myriad of industries and companies. As such, opportunities for GIS Analysts, GIS Technologists, GIS Business System Analysts, and GIS Data Science Consultants are rapidly increasing, with roles varying from data analysis to GIS software application.