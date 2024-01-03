EU’s New Laws to Protect Rice Industry: Implications for Indian Market

The European Union (EU) has introduced new legislation aimed at safeguarding its domestic rice industry, coinciding with ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement with India. The new laws follow proposals by the European Commission to the EU Council, incorporating a range of measures such as alterations to basmati rice milling and selling regulations, increased security deposit requirements, electronic invoicing, e-authentication, and enhanced online consumer protection.

Barrier for New Entrants

A significant barrier introduced by the new legislation is the requirement for new entrants to the basmati market to have two years of experience to obtain an import license. This could impact Indian rice industry players, particularly if they plan to establish milling operations within the EU to take advantage of zero import duty concessions.

Anticipation of PGI Tag Grant

The move by the EU anticipates the granting of a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) tag for Indian basmati rice, a process that has been pending since July 2018. The enforcement of these laws is seen as a means to maintain the status quo of European basmati brands and to safeguard domestic interests against potential competition from leading Indian brands post-FTA and PGI grant.

Raised Financial Risks for Exporters

Furthermore, the hike in security deposit for rice consignments entering the EU from €30 to €70 per tonne increases the financial risks for exporters. This is particularly significant considering the future plans for digitization of non-customs formalities that could lead to forfeiture for any issues such as adulteration or incorrect authentication of basmati rice. This digitization will also enable complete traceability of rice from the farm, potentially excluding basmati grown in areas not recognized within the GI tag, such as Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, India’s wheat inventories are expected to stay above the buffer norm on April 1 despite ongoing sales from state reserves, with stocks at the lowest level in seven years. The open market sale scheme has helped stabilize prices, but stocks will not fall below the buffer norm. The world’s second-largest wheat producer, India, banned exports in 2022 after output was hampered due to a heat wave and overseas sales picked up.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) emphasizes the importance of maintaining high import duties and resisting pressure to open the agricultural sector to safeguard India’s food security and promote better health outcomes. GTRI Co-Founder Ajay Srivastava praises India’s approach, stating that the country’s self-sufficiency in almost all agricultural products is a result of policies such as the green and white revolution, high import tariffs, and active negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO).