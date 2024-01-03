en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

EU’s New Laws to Protect Rice Industry: Implications for Indian Market

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
EU’s New Laws to Protect Rice Industry: Implications for Indian Market

The European Union (EU) has introduced new legislation aimed at safeguarding its domestic rice industry, coinciding with ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement with India. The new laws follow proposals by the European Commission to the EU Council, incorporating a range of measures such as alterations to basmati rice milling and selling regulations, increased security deposit requirements, electronic invoicing, e-authentication, and enhanced online consumer protection.

Barrier for New Entrants

A significant barrier introduced by the new legislation is the requirement for new entrants to the basmati market to have two years of experience to obtain an import license. This could impact Indian rice industry players, particularly if they plan to establish milling operations within the EU to take advantage of zero import duty concessions.

Anticipation of PGI Tag Grant

The move by the EU anticipates the granting of a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) tag for Indian basmati rice, a process that has been pending since July 2018. The enforcement of these laws is seen as a means to maintain the status quo of European basmati brands and to safeguard domestic interests against potential competition from leading Indian brands post-FTA and PGI grant.

Raised Financial Risks for Exporters

Furthermore, the hike in security deposit for rice consignments entering the EU from €30 to €70 per tonne increases the financial risks for exporters. This is particularly significant considering the future plans for digitization of non-customs formalities that could lead to forfeiture for any issues such as adulteration or incorrect authentication of basmati rice. This digitization will also enable complete traceability of rice from the farm, potentially excluding basmati grown in areas not recognized within the GI tag, such as Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, India’s wheat inventories are expected to stay above the buffer norm on April 1 despite ongoing sales from state reserves, with stocks at the lowest level in seven years. The open market sale scheme has helped stabilize prices, but stocks will not fall below the buffer norm. The world’s second-largest wheat producer, India, banned exports in 2022 after output was hampered due to a heat wave and overseas sales picked up.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) emphasizes the importance of maintaining high import duties and resisting pressure to open the agricultural sector to safeguard India’s food security and promote better health outcomes. GTRI Co-Founder Ajay Srivastava praises India’s approach, stating that the country’s self-sufficiency in almost all agricultural products is a result of policies such as the green and white revolution, high import tariffs, and active negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

0
Agriculture Business
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

WOTUS Rewrite Dominates 2024 Agricultural Issues: A Glimpse into the Tri-State Soybean Forum

By BNN Correspondents

Genetically Engineered Seeds Dominate U.S. Agriculture Sector

By Saboor Bayat

US Ethanol Production Hits Two-Year Peak Amid Midwest Surge

By Justice Nwafor

U.S Dairy Farmers Earn Carbon-Asset Payments for Emission Reductions

By Muhammad Jawad

5 Million Trees Initiative in Maryland Nears Half a Million Mark ...
@Agriculture · 2 mins
5 Million Trees Initiative in Maryland Nears Half a Million Mark ...
heart comment 0
University of Wisconsin-Madison Boosts Organic Farming Research with Conference Funding

By Shivani Chauhan

University of Wisconsin-Madison Boosts Organic Farming Research with Conference Funding
Arunachal Pradesh’s Indigenous Products Earn Prestigious GI Tags

By Dil Bar Irshad

Arunachal Pradesh's Indigenous Products Earn Prestigious GI Tags
Maharashtra Government to Revise Milk Subsidy Formula for Broader Coverage

By Rafia Tasleem

Maharashtra Government to Revise Milk Subsidy Formula for Broader Coverage
Indian Farmers Threaten Legal Action Over Obstruction of Canal Modernisation

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Farmers Threaten Legal Action Over Obstruction of Canal Modernisation
Latest Headlines
World News
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
27 seconds
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
49 seconds
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
2 mins
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
2 mins
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
3 mins
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
4 mins
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
5 mins
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
5 mins
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
5 mins
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
14 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app