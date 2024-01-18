en English
Business

Eurowag Defies Challenges, Reports 34% Jump in Annual Revenues

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
Eurowag Defies Challenges, Reports 34% Jump in Annual Revenues

Despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions currently shaking the European Commercial Road Transport (CRT) industry, Eurowag, a freight and road payments company, has reported a significant 34% rise in its annual revenues. The company’s projected net revenue for the year stands at a staggering 256 million euros, marking a substantial growth compared to the previous fiscal year.

Energised by New Customers and Cross-selling Opportunities

The impressive growth experienced by Eurowag is largely attributed to the acquisition of new customers and the exploitation of cross-selling opportunities. These strategic moves have allowed the company to maintain a robust performance amidst an industry-wide downturn. Further bolstering the company’s revenue is the addition of approximately 37 million euros from the recent acquisition of Inelo, a leading provider of solutions for transport and logistics.

Maintaining Organic Double-digit Growth

Despite the fact that fewer miles are being driven due to the challenging economic conditions, Eurowag has managed to sustain organic double-digit growth. This achievement reflects the company’s resilience and adaptability in navigating a tough business environment.

Confidence in Financial Projections

The board of Eurowag remains confident in their financial projections. There are no foreseeable changes to the near-term guidance provided during the half-year results. The company’s founder and CEO, Martin Vohnka, has expressed satisfaction with the company’s robust performance under these circumstances. Eurowag anticipates that the net revenue growth will be in the mid-teens in the near term and will return to high teens in the medium term, suggesting optimism for continued growth in the future.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

