Business

Eurostar Reprimanded by ASA for ‘Misleading’ Fare Promotion

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Eurostar Reprimanded by ASA for ‘Misleading’ Fare Promotion

In a recent turn of events, Eurostar, the high-speed rail service connecting the UK with mainland Europe, has come under the scrutiny of the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

The contention arose from a promotional email advertisement claiming a £39 fare for travel to Paris, Brussels, or Lille during the summer. This promotion insinuated that a substantial number of seats would be available at this discounted rate for August and September. However, the reality fell short of the expectations set by the advertisement, leading to a formal investigation by the ASA.

‘Misleading’ Fare Promotion

A complainant, who found only a single ticket at the advertised price, triggered the ASA probe. The ASA’s examination found that the £39 fares constituted a minuscule portion of the total tickets available for the specified period and routes. This finding clashed with the advertisement’s suggestion that a significant proportion of fares would be available at the discounted rate, leading the ASA to label the promotion as ‘misleading’.

Eurostar’s Defense and ASA’s Reprimand

In response to the allegations, Eurostar defended the promotion, stating that 39,000 seats across all routes were initially offered at the advertised price, which they regarded as ample. They added that the availability of tickets at the lower price would naturally decline as they were purchased. Despite this argument, the ASA maintained its stance, asserting that the £39 fares formed a very small percentage of the total tickets for the specified period and routes.

Implications for Future Promotions

As a result of the ASA’s findings, the authority instructed Eurostar to ensure a significant proportion of fares are available at the advertised ‘from’ price in future promotions. This ruling is expected to have a broad impact on Eurostar’s advertising strategy going forward. Acknowledging the ASA ruling, Eurostar committed to preventing such issues in future promotions, marking a significant shift in the rail service’s advertising practices.

Business Europe Transportation
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

