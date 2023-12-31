en English
European Union’s New Pact Eases Italy’s Economic Concerns

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:56 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:39 am EST
Italy breathes a sigh of relief as the European Union presents a new pact designed to control member states’ debt and define investment opportunities in key sectors. The pact, according to Italy’s Finance Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti, incorporates several demands from Italy, positioning the country favorably in line with its economic and investment objectives. The news comes as a respite for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who can now shift focus towards 2024 without the impending threat of Italy’s debt downgrade to junk status.

A Balanced Agreement

The process of creating a new framework revealed stark contrasts between countries like Germany, advocating fiscal conservatism, and France and Italy, emphasizing the need to finance defense and digital industries. Despite additional spending pushing Italy’s deficit as a percentage of GDP below the EU’s limit only by 2026 — a year later than planned, the European Commission has refrained from censuring Italy.

Global Updates

This development is part of a larger narrative of global updates encompassing business, finance, technology, politics, and economics. Reports also include the sale of UK rail assets by Japanese investors, insights into Saudi stock market trends, Singapore’s economic growth figures, China’s manufacturing slowdown, and job market developments in the United States.

China’s Sovereignty Claim

Meanwhile, China aims to keep its ships near the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea throughout 2024 to reinforce Beijing’s sovereignty claim over the islets. This move comes despite serious concerns voiced by the Japanese Prime Minister and Italy’s decision to not renew its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) agreement with China, opting instead to uphold democratic values and human rights.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

