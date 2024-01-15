en English
Business

European Startups Eye Latin America for Expansion: Opportunities and Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
In an increasingly globalized world, European startups, particularly those from Eastern Europe including Poland, Lithuania, and Romania, are setting their sights on the promising markets of Latin America. The appeal lies in the region’s vast market size, burgeoning tech talent, and potential for expansion. Benoit Menardo, co-founder of Payflow, is among the pioneers who have successfully penetrated these markets, underlining their potential.

Exploring New Horizons

Despite the allure, European founders must grapple with challenges such as high leadership salaries and stringent local workforce recruitment requirements set by governments. The linguistic and cultural ties between Europe and Latin America, particularly the Iberian countries, have led some founders to underestimate the intricacies of these markets. These can be volatile, and the significant time differences with Europe can pose operational challenges.

The key to navigating these challenges lies in the hiring of robust local teams. While tech hubs in Latin America offer skilled labor at a fraction of the cost compared to Europe, the competition with the US has driven up the prices for leadership talent. Countries like Chile are fostering an environment conducive for European startups, offering support through initiatives like Start-Up Chile. However, these countries also advocate for local hiring, adding another layer to the complex expansion process.

Mexico: A Desirable Target

Mexico stands out as a particularly desirable target for expansion. The country’s large market size and currency stability make it an attractive option for startups looking to grow beyond their home markets. Founders, however, stress the importance of understanding local regulations and cultures to navigate these new markets successfully. This often necessitates forging partnerships and seeking local legal assistance.

Simultaneously, Argentina is extending its economic engagement with Bangladesh, spurred by the upcoming Qatar World Cup. Latin America’s historical ties with Bangladesh and its interest in deepening economic ties present opportunities for mutual growth. The region’s status as a major exporter hub, boasting a GDP of over USD 1.9 trillion, makes it a formidable partner for Bangladesh, known for its strong ready-made garments export industry.

As the global business landscape evolves, the potential for Bangladesh to diversify its market opportunities through multilateral trade alliances with Latin America, such as Mercosur, becomes increasingly apparent. These are exciting times, filled with challenges and opportunities, for startups looking towards Latin America for their next growth chapter.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

