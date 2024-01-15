European Science Park Group Reports Notable Financial Success Amid Challenging Market Environment

The European Science Park Group (ESPG) has notched up a significant financial triumph in the tough market climate of 2023. The company reported a net lettable area of around 14,800 square meters rented throughout the year. The annual net cold rent witnessed a substantial hike of over 20%, reaching almost EUR 12.7 million in December 2023, a considerable increase compared to the same month in 2022. This surge is connected to new leases and a 6.2% inflation hedging.

Operational and Strategic Successes

Dr. Ralf Nöcker, a board member of ESPG, sees this economic leap as a testament to the company’s operational and strategic victories. These successes include the extension of a bond and optimization of debt financing, which have granted long-term planning security for the company. The average net cold rent per square meter also saw an increase from €9.16 in December 2022 to €9.89 in December 2023, thanks to new rental contracts and the indexation of existing ones.

Focus on Innovative Companies

ESPG has concentrated its efforts on innovative organizations with robust credit ratings. This focus is evident in the leases signed with a cutting-edge aerospace sector tenant for small aircraft R&D at BlueCircle Science Park and Alaxo, a thriving medtech company specializing in nasal stents. These strategic partnerships underline ESPG’s commitment to supporting innovation and development in various sectors.

Commitment to Environmentally Friendly Technologies

ESPG continues to stand behind environmentally friendly technologies, as demonstrated by their lease with Nichia, a company focused on LED research. This association not only reflects the company’s financial strategy but also its commitment to supporting technologies that have the potential to reduce the carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future.