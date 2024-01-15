en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

European Science Park Group Reports Notable Financial Success Amid Challenging Market Environment

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
European Science Park Group Reports Notable Financial Success Amid Challenging Market Environment

The European Science Park Group (ESPG) has notched up a significant financial triumph in the tough market climate of 2023. The company reported a net lettable area of around 14,800 square meters rented throughout the year. The annual net cold rent witnessed a substantial hike of over 20%, reaching almost EUR 12.7 million in December 2023, a considerable increase compared to the same month in 2022. This surge is connected to new leases and a 6.2% inflation hedging.

Operational and Strategic Successes

Dr. Ralf Nöcker, a board member of ESPG, sees this economic leap as a testament to the company’s operational and strategic victories. These successes include the extension of a bond and optimization of debt financing, which have granted long-term planning security for the company. The average net cold rent per square meter also saw an increase from €9.16 in December 2022 to €9.89 in December 2023, thanks to new rental contracts and the indexation of existing ones.

Focus on Innovative Companies

ESPG has concentrated its efforts on innovative organizations with robust credit ratings. This focus is evident in the leases signed with a cutting-edge aerospace sector tenant for small aircraft R&D at BlueCircle Science Park and Alaxo, a thriving medtech company specializing in nasal stents. These strategic partnerships underline ESPG’s commitment to supporting innovation and development in various sectors.

Commitment to Environmentally Friendly Technologies

ESPG continues to stand behind environmentally friendly technologies, as demonstrated by their lease with Nichia, a company focused on LED research. This association not only reflects the company’s financial strategy but also its commitment to supporting technologies that have the potential to reduce the carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future.

0
Business Europe Science & Technology
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
28 seconds ago
Global Economists' Survey Signals Subdued Growth and Heightened Uncertainty
The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, serves as a pivotal platform for policymakers and business leaders to address the pressing issues impacting the global economy. To provide a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the world economy, a survey of over 60 chief economists has been conducted. This survey
Global Economists' Survey Signals Subdued Growth and Heightened Uncertainty
Decoding UX Surveys: Unraveling Customer Perceptions
3 mins ago
Decoding UX Surveys: Unraveling Customer Perceptions
Starlink's Entry Into India's Space Economy Delayed Over Ownership Disclosure Concerns
3 mins ago
Starlink's Entry Into India's Space Economy Delayed Over Ownership Disclosure Concerns
USAID and PHLPost Join Forces to Boost E-Commerce Capabilities
2 mins ago
USAID and PHLPost Join Forces to Boost E-Commerce Capabilities
Philippine Senator Raffy Tulfo Engages Singapore Executives on Energy Investment
3 mins ago
Philippine Senator Raffy Tulfo Engages Singapore Executives on Energy Investment
Arvind Ltd Unveils World's First Open-Source Innovation Centre for Water Sustainability
3 mins ago
Arvind Ltd Unveils World's First Open-Source Innovation Centre for Water Sustainability
Latest Headlines
World News
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
2 mins
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
2 mins
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
2 mins
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
3 mins
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
3 mins
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
3 mins
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
3 mins
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
3 mins
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
3 mins
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app