Business

European Rail Associations Concerned Over Lorry Weight Directive Revision

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
European rail industry associations have voiced concerns about the European Commission’s proposal to revise the Weights & Dimensions Directive for lorries. The proposed amendment could see zero-emission lorries and those carrying multimodal freight being allowed to weigh more than fossil fuel-powered trucks. A study conducted by consultancy firm D-fine anticipates that the legislation change could trigger a substantial shift of freight from rail to road, potentially moving up to 21% of rail cargo to road transport.

Implications of the Shift

The D-fine study predicts this shift could result in an additional 10.5 million lorry journeys annually, leading to 6.6 million tonnes of extra CO2 emissions, increased external costs of about 2.2 billion, and over 1.15 billion in road infrastructure costs per year. The rail sector warns that this legislative adjustment could undermine efforts to establish an interoperable supply chain and adversely impact different modes of transport, despite the proposal’s intentions to green the freight market.

Rail Associations’ Recommendations

The rail industry associations suggest maintaining the 40-tonne weight limit for lorries crossing EU states, with exceptions only for intermodal cross-border operations and zero-emission vehicles with heavy batteries. They stress the need to consider external costs, which would benefit rail transport due to its environmental advantages.

Broader Perspective

The debate comes as lawmakers consider the Weights and Dimensions directive, which outlines the permissible length and tonnage of heavy-duty vehicles on EU roads. Currently, over half of all EU goods are transported by road. Under EU rules, truck manufacturers are required to reduce emissions by 90% by 2040, implying that the majority of vehicles sold after this date must run on electricity or low-carbon fuels such as hydrogen. This situation has led to the proposed law to increase the length and weight allowed for freight trucks to pave the way for the switch to zero-emission vehicles, which are typically heavier than their combustion engine counterparts due to battery weight.

Business Transportation
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

