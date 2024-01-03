en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

European Markets Expected to Open Lower Following Subdued New Year Start

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
European Markets Expected to Open Lower Following Subdued New Year Start

European markets are expected to commence Wednesday’s trading with a downturn, following a subdued start to the new year. Tuesday witnessed a slight dip in European stocks, shortly after the regional benchmark reached its highest level in almost two years. The Asia-Pacific region also experienced a decline overnight, with notable drops in stocks from South Korea and Taiwan. The downturn was especially prevalent among major tech companies, including semiconductor manufacturers, in reaction to Barclays’ decision to downgrade Apple’s stock. Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures demonstrated a decline in overnight trading, marking the Nasdaq Composite’s poorest performance since October.

European Market Downswing

The CAC 40 of France, Germany’s DAX, England’s FTSE 100, and the Euro Stoxx 50 are all showing declines. This downturn marks a break in the two-day climbing streak of European stocks. The U.S. Futures Index points to Wall Street possibly opening negatively on Friday, with Dow futures falling 188.00 points, S&P 500 futures sliding 31.25 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures down by 158.25 points.

Impact on Major European Markets

Major European markets exhibited mixed and relatively flat results, with Germany’s DAX up by 0.11 percent, London’s FTSE down by 0.15 percent, and the CAC 40 in France falling 0.16 percent. Notable movements included Fresenius in Germany surging 3.38 percent, Zalando tumbling 2.28 percent, and Bayer rallying 2.07 percent, while in London, St. James Place plunged 3.63 percent, Prudential tanked 3.49 percent, and Vodafone jumped 1.75 percent. In France, Pernod Ricard fell 2.63 percent, while Societe Generale spiked 2.46 percent.

Asia-Pacific and U.S. Markets Affected

Asia-Pacific markets fell overnight, led by stocks in South Korea and Taiwan as major tech firms, including chipmakers, came under pressure following Barclays’ downgrade of Apple. U.S. stock futures also slipped in overnight trading, with the Nasdaq Composite registering its worst session since October. Indications are that the U.K.’s FTSE 100 index will open 16 points lower at 7,717, Germany’s DAX down 50 points at 16,719, and France’s CAC down 16 points at 7,514. December’s German unemployment data is set for release on Wednesday.

0
Asia Business Europe
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

GILAS Pilipinas Makes History with First Asiad Basketball Gold in 61 Years

By Salman Khan

Court Dismisses Michael Cohen's Claim Against Trump; Other Global Incidents

By Rizwan Shah

Asian Stock Market Faces Sell-Off Amid Global Economic Fears

By Saboor Bayat

Apple Unveils iPhone 15 Pro: A Tech Marvel with Market Ripple Effects

By Muhammad Jawad

Apple Suppliers' Shares Dip Following Barclays Downgrade ...
@Asia · 34 mins
Apple Suppliers' Shares Dip Following Barclays Downgrade ...
heart comment 0
Explosion in Myanmar Village: Conflicting Reports Highlight Complexity of Conflict

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Explosion in Myanmar Village: Conflicting Reports Highlight Complexity of Conflict
Public Outrage in Kuala Lumpur Over Tourist’s Unhygienic Act

By BNN Correspondents

Public Outrage in Kuala Lumpur Over Tourist's Unhygienic Act
Hong Kong’s Property and Equity Markets Plunge: A Look into the Crisis and Hope for Recovery

By BNN Correspondents

Hong Kong's Property and Equity Markets Plunge: A Look into the Crisis and Hope for Recovery
Myanmar Integrates Villages into ASEAN Network Amidst Challenges

By Nimrah Khatoon

Myanmar Integrates Villages into ASEAN Network Amidst Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
CPI(M) Accuses BJP Member of Land Seizure Attempt; University VC Jailed for Attempted Murder
20 seconds
CPI(M) Accuses BJP Member of Land Seizure Attempt; University VC Jailed for Attempted Murder
MAC and Western Big 6 Basketball Standings: North Scott and Quincy Lead Boys' Teams, Davenport North and Galesburg Rule Girls' Court
36 seconds
MAC and Western Big 6 Basketball Standings: North Scott and Quincy Lead Boys' Teams, Davenport North and Galesburg Rule Girls' Court
Trey Poole Takes Over as Full-Time Spotter for Chase Elliott
36 seconds
Trey Poole Takes Over as Full-Time Spotter for Chase Elliott
East Texas Announces Array of Sports-Related Developments and Events
42 seconds
East Texas Announces Array of Sports-Related Developments and Events
New Zealand Government Fast Tracks Reforms: Fair Pay Agreements Repealed and More
4 mins
New Zealand Government Fast Tracks Reforms: Fair Pay Agreements Repealed and More
49ers' McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's Engagement Amidst an Eventful NFL Season
4 mins
49ers' McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's Engagement Amidst an Eventful NFL Season
Four-Star Offensive Tackle Jaylan Beckley Anticipates Clemson's Elite Junior Day
4 mins
Four-Star Offensive Tackle Jaylan Beckley Anticipates Clemson's Elite Junior Day
Reggie Bush Disappointed Over Chargers' Relocation: A Missed Opportunity for San Diego
4 mins
Reggie Bush Disappointed Over Chargers' Relocation: A Missed Opportunity for San Diego
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
4 mins
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app