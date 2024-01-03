European Markets Expected to Open Lower Following Subdued New Year Start

European markets are expected to commence Wednesday’s trading with a downturn, following a subdued start to the new year. Tuesday witnessed a slight dip in European stocks, shortly after the regional benchmark reached its highest level in almost two years. The Asia-Pacific region also experienced a decline overnight, with notable drops in stocks from South Korea and Taiwan. The downturn was especially prevalent among major tech companies, including semiconductor manufacturers, in reaction to Barclays’ decision to downgrade Apple’s stock. Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures demonstrated a decline in overnight trading, marking the Nasdaq Composite’s poorest performance since October.

European Market Downswing

The CAC 40 of France, Germany’s DAX, England’s FTSE 100, and the Euro Stoxx 50 are all showing declines. This downturn marks a break in the two-day climbing streak of European stocks. The U.S. Futures Index points to Wall Street possibly opening negatively on Friday, with Dow futures falling 188.00 points, S&P 500 futures sliding 31.25 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures down by 158.25 points.

Impact on Major European Markets

Major European markets exhibited mixed and relatively flat results, with Germany’s DAX up by 0.11 percent, London’s FTSE down by 0.15 percent, and the CAC 40 in France falling 0.16 percent. Notable movements included Fresenius in Germany surging 3.38 percent, Zalando tumbling 2.28 percent, and Bayer rallying 2.07 percent, while in London, St. James Place plunged 3.63 percent, Prudential tanked 3.49 percent, and Vodafone jumped 1.75 percent. In France, Pernod Ricard fell 2.63 percent, while Societe Generale spiked 2.46 percent.

Asia-Pacific and U.S. Markets Affected

Asia-Pacific markets fell overnight, led by stocks in South Korea and Taiwan as major tech firms, including chipmakers, came under pressure following Barclays’ downgrade of Apple. U.S. stock futures also slipped in overnight trading, with the Nasdaq Composite registering its worst session since October. Indications are that the U.K.’s FTSE 100 index will open 16 points lower at 7,717, Germany’s DAX down 50 points at 16,719, and France’s CAC down 16 points at 7,514. December’s German unemployment data is set for release on Wednesday.