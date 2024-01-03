en English
Asia

European Markets Anticipate Lower Open Following New Year’s Subdued Start

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
European markets are bracing for a tepid start on Wednesday following a subdued initiation of trading for the new year. The regional benchmark witnessed a minor decline on Tuesday, even after touching its highest level in nearly two years. The ripple effect of this downturn was felt in the Asia-Pacific region, notably in South Korean and Taiwanese stocks, with the technology sector bearing the brunt of the losses.

US Stock Futures and Apple Downgrade

In the United States, stock futures also took a hit overnight, marking the Nasdaq Composite’s worst session since October. This was partly influenced by Barclays’ downgrade of Apple, which had a knock-on effect on chipmakers worldwide. European stocks, largely reliant on the tech sector, ended mostly lower on Tuesday, succumbing to the negative influence of disappointing Eurozone and U.K. manufacturing PMI data.

Goldman Sachs’ Conviction List

In the realm of finance, Goldman Sachs refreshed its ‘Conviction List – Directors’ Cut,’ a compilation of top buy-rated stocks for the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Some stocks on this list are predicted to witness substantial growth. CNBC Pro highlighted five stocks from the list, one of which boasts a potential upside of over 100% in the next 12 months.

Optimism about Chinese Economy

Kingsley Jones of Jevons Global shared a positive perspective on the Chinese economy, advocating for investment in its stronger sectors rather than the economy as a whole. This outlook stands in stark contrast to the general gloom pervading the global markets, further deepened by the impending release of unemployment data for Germany.

European Market Projections

As per IG data, the European market openings are projected to be down, with the FTSE 100, DAX, and CAC all expected to see lower starts. The Stoxx 600 index, which managed to reach its highest level in nearly two years, closed down by 0.2 percent. The technology sector was a significant casualty, falling by 1.8 percent. Conversely, oil and gas stocks saw a 0.6 percent rise owing to tensions in the Red Sea. The latest euro zone purchasing managers index data suggests that the bloc entered a recession in the third quarter of the previous year.

In conclusion, European markets are preparing for a challenging start to the year. With the technology sector taking a hit and unemployment data for Germany due to be released, there is an air of trepidation. On the other hand, the Chinese economy is displaying resilience, and certain stocks worldwide are predicted to see impressive growth. Amid the uncertainty, opportunities abound for discerning investors.

Asia Business Europe
Emmanuel Abara Benson

