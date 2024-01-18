European Law Institute Announces Recruitment for Three Key Positions

The European Law Institute (ELI), a prominent network in the European legal community boasting over 1,600 individual and 140 institutional members across 60 countries, has announced it is recruiting for three distinct roles: Project Officer, Fundraising and Partnership Officer, and Finance and Event Officer.

Advertisment

Project Officer Role

The Project Officer will be entrusted with the responsibility of supporting the ELI Secretariat in managing EU grant obligations. This includes project execution and organizing significant events such as the ELI Annual Conference. The role seeks a dynamic team player ready to work flexible hours in an international setting. The initial contract is for a year, with potential for extension, offering a minimum monthly salary of EUR 2,599.20.

Fundraising and Partnership Officer

Advertisment

Secondly, the Fundraising and Partnership Officer will work closely with the Secretary General to identify funding opportunities and manage donor relationships. This role requires individuals with robust communication skills and experience in fundraising and partnership development. It offers a minimum monthly salary of EUR 2,958.90.

Finance and Event Officer

The third position, Finance and Event Officer, is a part-time role requiring 20 hours per week. It focuses on financial and event coordination tasks in a flexible, creative, and international environment, with a minimum monthly salary of EUR 2,599.20.

All positions adhere to the University of Vienna's salary scheme. The application deadlines for these positions are set for January and February 2024, and candidates are urged to apply promptly, as applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. The ELI maintains an anti-discriminatory employment policy and encourages diversity. Applicants are assured their GDPR rights regarding personal data will be respected, with the option to have their information retained for future vacancies.