Business

European Energy Moves Closer to Acquiring 51% Stake in Finland Lithium Project

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
European Energy Metals Corp., in its joint venture with Capella Minerals Ltd, has completed CAD 1 million in exploration expenditures on the Central Finland Lithium Project, a key milestone towards a 51% acquisition of the project. This significant progress is in adherence to the Earn-In Agreement signed on March 20, 2023.

Uncovering Lithium Prospects

Throughout the summer and autumn of 2023, European Energy’s exploration teams undertook extensive sampling and mapping, collecting approximately 1,100 rock chip grab samples. Their efforts led to the discovery of several high-grade lithium prospects, which are now being prepared for drilling permits.

Finalizing Acquisition

European Energy is set to finalize the acquisition of the 51% interest by making a payment of CAD 100,000, along with issuing 400,000 common shares to Capella. Apart from this, it has also begun the process of converting 4,550 hectares of the 11,690 hectare Nabba Reservation into two Exploration Licenses to drill test potential targets.

Future Plans and Impact

Capella’s President and CEO, Eric Roth, highlighted the discovery of spodumene-bearing boulder trains in the Nabba reservation area as a significant development. Applications for two Exploration Licenses covering 4,550 hectares have been submitted to advance initial scout drilling, with updates expected upon license approval. The company is focused on the Lithium Cesium Tantalum Finnish Pegmatite Project in central Finland, located near the Keliber mine and production complex, and is expected to begin production in H2 2025.

Capella Minerals, known for its dedication to the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources, has a particular emphasis on European base and battery metals. It also manages projects in Canada and Argentina, contributing to the global narrative of renewable energy and sustainability.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

