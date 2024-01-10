European Energy Moves Closer to Acquiring 51% Stake in Finland Lithium Project

European Energy Metals Corp., in its joint venture with Capella Minerals Ltd, has completed CAD 1 million in exploration expenditures on the Central Finland Lithium Project, a key milestone towards a 51% acquisition of the project. This significant progress is in adherence to the Earn-In Agreement signed on March 20, 2023.

Uncovering Lithium Prospects

Throughout the summer and autumn of 2023, European Energy’s exploration teams undertook extensive sampling and mapping, collecting approximately 1,100 rock chip grab samples. Their efforts led to the discovery of several high-grade lithium prospects, which are now being prepared for drilling permits.

Finalizing Acquisition

European Energy is set to finalize the acquisition of the 51% interest by making a payment of CAD 100,000, along with issuing 400,000 common shares to Capella. Apart from this, it has also begun the process of converting 4,550 hectares of the 11,690 hectare Nabba Reservation into two Exploration Licenses to drill test potential targets.

Future Plans and Impact

Capella’s President and CEO, Eric Roth, highlighted the discovery of spodumene-bearing boulder trains in the Nabba reservation area as a significant development. Applications for two Exploration Licenses covering 4,550 hectares have been submitted to advance initial scout drilling, with updates expected upon license approval. The company is focused on the Lithium Cesium Tantalum Finnish Pegmatite Project in central Finland, located near the Keliber mine and production complex, and is expected to begin production in H2 2025.

Capella Minerals, known for its dedication to the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources, has a particular emphasis on European base and battery metals. It also manages projects in Canada and Argentina, contributing to the global narrative of renewable energy and sustainability.