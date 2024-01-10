European Economic News: Spotlight on France’s Industrial Production Figures

In a landscape of moderate economic news in Europe, the spotlight shifts to France’s industrial production statistics. The day commences with Statistics Finland, set to unveil November’s industrial production data, on the heels of a noted 1.2 percent year-on-year increase in October.

Consumer Price Data from Norway and Denmark

At 2:00 am ET, Norway and Denmark are predicted to share consumer price data, with Norway’s consumer price inflation speculated to remain constant at 4.8 percent for December.

Multiple Economic Indicators from Sweden and Turkey

Additionally, Statistics Sweden will reveal a range of economic indicators for November, covering GDP, industrial output and orders, along with household expenditure figures. The Turkish Statistical Institute is also scheduled to divulge its observations on industrial output and unemployment.

France’s Industrial Production Figures

However, the primary highlight is anticipated to be the release of France’s industrial production figures for November by the nation’s statistical office, INSEE, at 2:45 am ET. Analysts foresee a stabilization in production, offsetting a 0.3 percent decrease observed in October.

Italian Retail Sales Data

Lastly, Italy’s retail sales data will be disclosed at 4:00 am ET, concluding the day’s economic news.

The news of the day extends beyond these highlights, with reportage on Germany’s industrial production, major European stock markets’ performance, and specific statistics related to France’s trade deficit and the Eurozone unemployment rate. It also underscores the deceleration of UK retail sales growth in December and Poland’s impending monetary policy decision.