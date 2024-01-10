en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

European Economic News: Spotlight on France’s Industrial Production Figures

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
European Economic News: Spotlight on France’s Industrial Production Figures

In a landscape of moderate economic news in Europe, the spotlight shifts to France’s industrial production statistics. The day commences with Statistics Finland, set to unveil November’s industrial production data, on the heels of a noted 1.2 percent year-on-year increase in October.

Consumer Price Data from Norway and Denmark

At 2:00 am ET, Norway and Denmark are predicted to share consumer price data, with Norway’s consumer price inflation speculated to remain constant at 4.8 percent for December.

Multiple Economic Indicators from Sweden and Turkey

Additionally, Statistics Sweden will reveal a range of economic indicators for November, covering GDP, industrial output and orders, along with household expenditure figures. The Turkish Statistical Institute is also scheduled to divulge its observations on industrial output and unemployment.

France’s Industrial Production Figures

However, the primary highlight is anticipated to be the release of France’s industrial production figures for November by the nation’s statistical office, INSEE, at 2:45 am ET. Analysts foresee a stabilization in production, offsetting a 0.3 percent decrease observed in October.

Italian Retail Sales Data

Lastly, Italy’s retail sales data will be disclosed at 4:00 am ET, concluding the day’s economic news.

The news of the day extends beyond these highlights, with reportage on Germany’s industrial production, major European stock markets’ performance, and specific statistics related to France’s trade deficit and the Eurozone unemployment rate. It also underscores the deceleration of UK retail sales growth in December and Poland’s impending monetary policy decision.

0
Business Europe Social
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Elon Musk's X Set to Revolutionize Social Media with Peer-to-Peer Payments
In a significant move that marks the evolution of social media, X, the company formerly known as Twitter and now owned by Elon Musk, has announced its plans to launch a peer-to-peer payment system within the current year. This ambitious initiative is set to revolutionize user interaction and commerce on the platform, paving the way
Elon Musk's X Set to Revolutionize Social Media with Peer-to-Peer Payments
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
15 mins ago
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
17 mins ago
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
8 mins ago
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
14 mins ago
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
15 mins ago
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
Latest Headlines
World News
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
2 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
8 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
12 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
13 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
13 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
14 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
16 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
17 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
17 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
16 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app